'Travel for LiFE' fantastic initiative, worth replicating: PATA chairperson

India's 'Travel for LiFE' campaign is a "fantastic initiative" and worth replicating as it addresses both the demand and supply sides of the sector, the chairperson of Bangkok-based Pacific Asia Travel Association said here on Wednesday.

PATA chief Peter Semone was addressing a large number of delegates who have gathered in Delhi for the 46th edition of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart being hosted at Pragati Maidan from October 4-6.

At a formal opening of the global travel conclave, he congratulated India and the Ministry of Tourism for the 'Travel for LiFE' initiative.

The opening ceremony was held at Hotel Ashoka here.

The Ministry of Tourism, on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27, had globally launched the sustainable programme of 'Travel for LiFE, under the aegis of 'Mission LiFE', targeted towards the tourism sector, promoting tourists to follow responsible behaviour while travelling.

"First of all I would like to congratulate the Government of India and the Ministry of Tourism for the 'Travel for LiFE' initiative, which is a fantastic, sustainable initiative," Semone said, adding this will definitely be worth replicating.

Also Read World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule Travel and tourism industry's hiring demand up 44% YoY in August: Report Thailand eyes India to boost tourism recovery after waiving visa for China International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23 16 media bodies write to CJI on 'repressive use' of investigating agencies ED not expected to be vindictive in conduct, should act with probity: SC More than 77% voter turnout recorded in Ladakh Hill Council elections Extra food packet for Rajasthan 'Annapurna' scheme beneficiaries Will examine immunity to lawmakers if criminality attached to acts: SC

Because, it addresses the demand side, customers, travellers and it also addresses the supply side, so it's a really a fantastic initiative, he said.

"Tourism for India is big and it's going to be much bigger as we forward into the future," the PATA chairperson said.

Union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavathi and other senior officials of the ministry also were present on the occasion.

The physical version of the PATA Travel Mart is being held after a hiatus of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her address, Vidyavathi said this event comes at the "most opportune moment" as India is about to complete the period of its Presidency of the G20.

The PATA Travel Mart 2023 is being held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC).

The IECC complex was also the venue for the G20 Summit held from September 9-10.

The G20 theme under India's presidency has been 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth. One Family. One Future'.

"Tourism is one of the greatest unifiers and I think, PATA symbolises that," she said, adding that "all of us recognise the potential of tourism in bringing hearts and minds together".

She said 'Travel for LiFE' is inspired from 'Mission LiFE' and the Ministry of Tourism has "taken 'Travel for LiFE as its motto to promote a cleaner, greener and more harmonious development of all tourism sites".

About 1,000 delegates have gathered in the national capital for the mega conclave.

A colourful culture programme was also hosted for the guests who have come from various countries, including Thailand and South Korea.

PATA, founded in 1951, is a renowned not-for-profit association recognised internationally for its role as a catalyst in the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event in Delhi brings together tourism professionals and business stakeholders from across the world, offering a unique platform for networking, learning and collaboration, officials said.

PATA Travel Mart is one of the important international trade exhibitions catering to the tourism sector and it serves as a platform for trade interactions between global buyers and sellers mostly from the Asia-Pacific region.

This year, the event will feature different activities, including the prestigious PATA Gold Award, the PATA Youth Symposium and the PATA Forum on Sustainability, besides the B2B Mart.