Travel and tourism industry's hiring demand up 44% YoY in August: Report

The Indian tourism sector has experienced a 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in talent demand in August 2023. This growth is attributed to rising disposable incomes and increased spending on leisure and business travel in the country. These findings were released in a report by foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), which covered recruitment trends in India's travel & tourism industry from August 2022 to August 2023.



Ahead of the pandemic, the travel & tourism sector had shown robust growth of 16 per cent growth in 2019. However, the industry faced significant challenges during the lockdown and travel restrictions, resulting in a 47 per cent decline in job postings in 2020 and a further 27 per cent decrease in 2021. The industry took one of the largest hits during this period.



While the industry started slowly recovering with a modest three per cent increase in hiring in 2022, this year has shown a significant rebound. According to the foundit report, this may be fueled by growing confidence in travel along with various government initiatives to promote the industry. India's affordable wellness industry has also contributed significantly to medical tourism.



Also Read: World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, stated, "The travel & tourism industry has truly bounced back from the pandemic with a boom, driven significantly by government initiatives focused on infrastructural development and heritage promotion." He also highlighted the role of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR ) in driving growth and enhancing visitor experiences in the industry.

Most demand for sales and business developers

The top job roles in demand across the travel and tourism industry include sales & business development, which makes up 23 per cent of total demand, followed by software and electrical engineers at 12 per cent. Other jobs in demand include marketing & communication at eight per cent, while roles like chefs (five per cent) and medical representatives (five per cent) accounted for a considerable share of demand.

More job opportunities in tier-2 cities

The report also revealed that tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh reported the highest YoY increase in job postings within the travel & tourism industry in August 2023, showcasing their emergence as talent hubs due to rapid infrastructure development and large talent pools. Jaipur had the highest YoY increase at 34 per cent, followed by Ahmedabad and Chandigarh at 33 per cent. Both Baroda and Coimbatore saw a 25 per cent increase YoY.

Among metropolitan cities, Delhi (34 per cent) reported the most significant increase in job postings, followed by Kolkata (21 per cent), Chennai (19 per cent), Hyderabad (eight per cent) and Mumbai (five per cent).

High demand for entry-level employees

Freshers or entry-level talent (0-3 years of experience) accounted for the highest demand share in the Travel and tourism sector in August 2023, making up 49 per cent of online hiring intent. According to foundit, the preference for freshers is attributed to their cost-efficiency, adaptability, and digital skills, which aligns with the industry's increasing reliance on technologies like AI and AR/VR.

The demand for intermediate level (4-6 years) and top management (15+ years) both accounted for a 14 per cent share of the overall demand, respectively.

The average minimum salaries range from Rs 2,88,696 to Rs 5 80,234 for freshers. Rs 5,29,516 - Rs 8,20,734 for intermediate professionals, Rs 8,70,833 to Rs14,11,556 for mid-senior roles and Rs 12,19,515 – Rs 18,55,291 for management professionals.

Expanding gig economy

foundit data also indicates a 14 per cent increase in gig roles in the travel and tourism industry since January 2023, as businesses turn to the gig economy model to meet fluctuating demand and specialised needs. Gig roles in this industry include tour guides, translators, photographers, and event planners, allowing companies to access the right expertise when needed, particularly during seasonal fluctuations.

Gig roles in the space can range from tour guides, translators, and photographers to event planners brought in on a per-project basis. This ensures that the industry has access to the right expertise when it is needed.

Gig workers also help companies manage labour costs more efficiently during slower periods.

