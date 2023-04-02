close

Voter list for UP local body polls updated, over 9.6 mn electors added

Owing to formation of new nagar panchayats, many rural areas have also been included in urban limits

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission has updated the voter list for the forthcoming urban local body polls, adding more than 96 lakh electors.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said 4,32,31,827 people are eligible to vote in the polls. The strength of the electorate was 3,35,95,547 during the last polls in 2017.

There has been an increase of 96,36,280 voters.

He said the increase in the number of voters has been primarily due to expansion of the boundary of municipal corporations and nagar palika parishads.

Owing to formation of new nagar panchayats, many rural areas have also been included in urban limits.

Kumar said 21,23,268 voters have been shifted from rural to urban jurisdictions.

He said there will be more than 4.33 lakh first-time voters this time. These voters have turned 18 by January 1, 2023.

The urban local body polls are expected to be held soon, but the notification is yet to be issued.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh government | Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

