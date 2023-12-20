Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surprised a INDIA bloc meeting on Tuesday by suggesting that the Opposition alliance should have a face — either as a convenor or as a prime ministerial candidate. She went on to name Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a move that was backed by Aam Aadmi Party (AA)P leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kharge later said the coalition did not need to present a PM face, emphasising that the immediate and pressing objective was to win the 2024 elections.

A decision on who becomes the PM can be taken later. “If we do not have MPs, what is the objective of talking about the PM. So, we will contest collectively to win majority,” he said, addding, “After winning, our MPs will follow the democratic process [to elect PM]."

Meanwhile, Congress leader PJ Joseph said Mamata Banerjee did not take Kharge's name and that she only hinted that it would be good for the alliance if it projects a 'Dalit PM'.

"She did not suggest so. While she spoke, Mamata Banerjee said that it would be good if we could project a Dalit PM. She did not say the name of any person. The matter was not discussed much because she spoke last," the Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

