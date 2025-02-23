Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Trump suggests India help US with its elections after criticising funding

Trump suggests India help US with its elections after criticising funding

Trump, in turn, proposed they go back to paper ballots and have India assist with the election process, saying, Wouldn't that be nice?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump further alleged that India benefits from high tariffs on US goods | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

During his closing speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, US President Donald Trump criticised the USAID funding of $18 million funding for helping India with its elections.

Trump, in turn, proposed they go back to paper ballots and have India assist with the election process, saying, "Wouldn't that be nice?"

"18 million dollars for helping India with its elections. Why the hell? Why don't we just go to old paper ballots, and let them help us with their elections, right? Voter ID. Wouldn't that be nice? We're giving money to India for elections. They don't need money," he said.

 

Trump further alleged that India benefits from high tariffs on US goods.

"They take advantage of us pretty good. One of the highest tariffed nations in the world. We try and sell something. They have a 200 per cent tariff. And then we're giving them a lot of money to help them with their election," he said.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

PM's US visit went very well, Trump-Modi had good chemistry: EAM Jaishankar

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to soon impose reciprocal tariffs on India, China; reiterates stance

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with PM Narendra Modi

News updates: Delhi MLAs to take oath on Feb 24, CAG report on AAP spending to be tabled next day

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump clarifies Gaza takeover remark, says it was a 'recommendation' only

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

'Had very good talks' with Putin, but Zelensky 'not important', says Trump

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday expressed concern over allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $21 million for "voter turnout" in India.

"Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning... I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out...USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It's worrisome, and if there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it," said Jaishankar.

Meanwhile before the US elections, on October 20, Elon Musk, the owner of X, while speaking at a town hall in the swing state of Pennsylvania, claimed that voting machines rig elections, ABC News reported.

Musk linked voting machines by Dominion to Republicans' losses in Philadelphia and Arizona, saying, "There's always a sort of question of like, say, the Dominion voting machines. It is weird that you know, I think they're used in Philadelphia and Maricopa County, but not in a lot of other places," ABC News reported. "Doesn't that seem like a heck of a coincidence?" Musk said while calling for states around the country to "only do paper ballots, hand-counted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J-K CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over tragic bus accident in Manda

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM assures all possible support to investors coming to state

Lawyers Protest, Lawyer Protest

Amid opposition, govt to revise draft bill to amend Advocates Act

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Cordial talks held with farmers; next meet in Chandigarh on Mar 19: Chouhan

Gopal Rai, Gopal, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

AAP to audit frontal organisations, strengthen party in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Topics : Donald Trump Elections in India US Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon