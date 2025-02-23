Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J-K CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over tragic bus accident in Manda

J-K CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over tragic bus accident in Manda

The incident, which occurred when the bus was en route from Katra to Delhi, resulted in 17 pilgrims sustaining injuries after the vehicle fell into a gorge near the Manda area

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident at Manda in Jammu, where the driver lost his life, and 17 pilgrims, returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, were injured.

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah expressed his sorrow over the incident and stated, "Deeply saddened by the bus accident at Manda, carrying pilgrims from Katra to Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the driver who lost his life in this tragic incident."

"Thankfully, all injured passengers are stable and receiving medical care. Wishing them a swift recovery. Grateful to the rescue teams and officials for their prompt and commendable efforts. My office is in touch with the concerned authorities," he added.

 

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident at Manda, in which the bus driver lost his life, and several pilgrims were injured.

In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed his grief over the incident and stated, "The road accident at Manda in Jammu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of the driver who lost his life."

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

'Unrealistic': What Omar Abdullah said on possibility of India-Pak dialogue

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Govt, people need to work together against water crisis in state: J&K CM

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah reviews implementation of J-K's new criminal laws with Abdullah

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Will comment after meeting: J&K CM on INDIA bloc's unity after Delhi polls

Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah

J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets HM Amit Shah, discusses law and order issues

"I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. I have directed the senior officials to extend all possible help to the injured pilgrims," he added.

Meanwhile, the incident, which occurred when the bus was en route from Katra to Delhi, resulted in 17 pilgrims sustaining injuries after the vehicle fell into a gorge near the Manda area.

The injured include 7 women and 10 men, identified as Anjali (58), Nitesh (35), Sudhir Maheshwari (65), Subash (55), Vrinda (24), Shurti (25), Dhuruv (18), Prachi Sharma (24), Vinod Kumar (32), Kartikay Tripathi (28), Kalyani Sharma (25), Himanshu (20), Shreya (23), Sandhya (50), Akshay (29), Aatish (24) and Akansha (27).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Jammu, Fiesel Qureshi shared details about the incident and said, "This bus was going from Katra to Jammu. 19 passengers were there. Almost all of them have been rescued. The driver is still stuck there, and we are trying to rescue him. All the passengers are stable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM assures all possible support to investors coming to state

Lawyers Protest, Lawyer Protest

Amid opposition, govt to revise draft bill to amend Advocates Act

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Cordial talks held with farmers; next meet in Chandigarh on Mar 19: Chouhan

Gopal Rai, Gopal, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

AAP to audit frontal organisations, strengthen party in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Sunil Bharti Mittal bestowed honorary knighthood by British High Commission

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir government Bus accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon