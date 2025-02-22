Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / AAP to audit frontal organisations, strengthen party in Delhi: Gopal Rai

AAP to audit frontal organisations, strengthen party in Delhi: Gopal Rai

AAP has pledged to play a constructive role as the opposition while ensuring that public welfare issues remain at the forefront of its agenda

Gopal Rai, Gopal, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Gopal Rai (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Within a fortnight of its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced a restructuring of its frontal organisations to strengthen its presence across the national capital.

AAP's Delhi state convener and former minister Gopal Rai, after a crucial meeting with office-bearers on Saturday, said an audit of all functionaries at the Lok Sabha, district, assembly and ward levels will be conducted within a week to assess their roles during the elections, an official statement of AAP said.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by key leaders, including Purvanchal Wing president Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Youth Wing president Pankaj Gupta, Legal Cell president Sanjeev Nasiar and other office-bearers from various wings, the statement said.

 

Discussions focused on AAP's electoral performance, identifying strengths and gaps in the party's campaign, it added.

Rai emphasised that all state-level office-bearers have been directed to evaluate the contribution of functionaries and suggest improvements. "We will restructure our wings to enhance our presence in areas of strong support and address communication gaps," he said.

Also Read

Kapil Mishra

Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Pradeep Bhandari

BJP slams AAP after minister ran non-existent dept for 20 months in Punjab

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Atishi writes to Delhi CM, seeks meeting over Rs 2,500 scheme for women

Amit Palekar

Goa : AAP chief Palekar claims harassment by police in land grabbing case

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

'You don't have right to question us': Delhi CM Gupta on Atishi's criticism

AAP leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to holding the newly elected BJP government accountable. "Just as our MLAs will raise issues inside the Delhi Assembly, our party wings will act as a strong opposition on the ground," Rai added.

On the issue of Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women, Rai accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its pre-election promise. "The BJP had assured that it would approve the scheme in its first cabinet meeting, but it did not," he said.

AAP has sought a meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss the matter and will decide its next course of action if the government does not respond.

Rai also dismissed the BJP's focus on CAG reports, stating that governance should take priority over political blame games. "The BJP must now transition from opposition mode and start fulfilling the promises it made to the people of Delhi," he asserted.

AAP has pledged to play a constructive role as the opposition while ensuring that public welfare issues remain at the forefront of its agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Sunil Bharti Mittal bestowed honorary knighthood by British High Commission

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Investment proposals worth Rs 40k cr received in 3-and-half yrs: Assam CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with PM Narendra Modi

News updates: Delhi MLAs to take oath on Feb 24, CAG report on AAP spending to be tabled next day

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India leading in AI adoption, shaping how it's governed, says FM Sitharaman

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Illegal immigrants now meddling in India's electoral process: V-P Dhankhar

Topics : Gopal Rai Aam Aadmi Party Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon