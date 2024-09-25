Business Standard
TTD files plaint against AR Dairy for impure ghee supply to Tirupati temple

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference had said the lab tests have revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples of ghee supplied by AR Dairy

Press Trust of India Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the super-rich shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala hills here has lodged a police complaint against Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd on the issue of supplying adulterated ghee.
TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference had said the lab tests have revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples of ghee supplied by AR Dairy. The dairy firm that supplied ghee to the temple, has denied the allegations and said that its product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality. The firm's spokespersons told reporters that only during the months of June and July they had supplied ghee to the TTD.
Topics : ttd ghee

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

