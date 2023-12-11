Sensex (0.15%)
Two security personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The blast occurred at around 10.15 am in Kistaram police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was patrolling to provide security to a road construction work, an official said

Bijapur: A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

The two injured personnel were provided preliminary treatment and were being shifted to a hospital. (Representative)

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Two security personnel were injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.
The blast occurred at around 10.15 am in Kistaram police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was patrolling to provide security to a road construction work, an official said.
Personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force's 217th battalion, 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA - an elite unit of the CRPF) and district force were involved in the operation, he said.
Patrolling was launched from Dabbamarka police camp to provide security to the road construction work in Saltong village.
When the team was cordoning off the area near Saltong, two personnel came in contact with the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, the official said.
The two injured personnel were provided preliminary treatment and were being shifted to a hospital, he said.
Search operation is currently underway in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IED blast Chhatisgarh sukma blast Sukma attack

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

