SC upholds abrogation of Article 370; PM hails, Abdullah says disappointed

The top court in its verdict stated that Article 370 was a temporary provision and the state of Jammu and Kashmir did not retain any element of sovereignty

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

File image of Supreme Court

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, in its verdict of abrogation of Article 370, unanimously upheld the Central government's decision. Article 370 granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The top Court, in its verdict, stated that Article 370 was a temporary provision and the state of Jammu and Kashmir did not retain any element of sovereignty after it acceded to India in 1948. It further added that Article 370 was a feature of asymmetric federalism.
 
While hearing the plea, the Court also stated that the Centre has amended the laws in J&K beyond its power. It, therefore, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold polls in J&K by September 30, 2024. "The restoration of the state should take place as soon as possible," the Court said.

Also Read: SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict
 
Following the announcement of the verdict, here are some of the reactions from political leaders:
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 
Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict passed by the top Court and termed it 'historic'. 
 
"Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress, and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else. I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370. The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future, and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India", he said.
 
Home Minister Amit Shah
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision upholding the abrogation and said that the ruling proved that the Central government's decision on August 5, 2019, was 'completely constitutional'. He further added that growth and development have brought new meaning to human life in the valley, which was once torn by violence.
 
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda
 
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJ) President Jagat Prakash Nadda welcomed the decision in a social media post. 
 
"The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Sections 370 and 35A, its process, and its objective," Nadda posted on X.

DPAP Chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad
 
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the Supreme Court's verdict as 'sad and unfortunate'. But he also said that everyone has to accept it "with a heavy heart". 
 
He further stated that nobody in Jammu and Kashmir would be happy with this judgment.
 
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah
 
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah also commented on the SC verdict and said that he is 'disappointed but not disheartened'. Abdullah took to X and added that the struggle would continue. 
 
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti
 
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti took to X and in a video message stated that "the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not going to lose hope or give up. Our fight for honour and dignity will continue regardless. This isn't the end of the road for us," she added.
 
Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM leader
 
Expressing his disappointment by the verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We are disappointed by this verdict...Kashmir has always been a part of India. The abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament was a violation of the morality of the Constitution"
 

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

