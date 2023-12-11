PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth, all you need to know

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has launched ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ today, December 11, 2023, via video conferencing. PM Modi addressed university vice-chancellors, heads of institutes and faculty members in a workshop organised at the Raj Bhawans across the country symbolising the start of the initiative.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for youngsters of India to contribute their part to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2027. According to PM Modi, India's youth is both the "agent of change" and the "beneficiary of change".

The Viksit Bharat workshops will play pivotal roles in initiating the process of engaging youngsters to share their ideas and suggestions to make India a developed nation by 2047 when India will complete 100 years of its Independence.

The vision beholds different aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, good governance, and environmental sustainability, among others.

PM Modi's speech at Visit Bharat @2047

PM Modi highlighted some key things about India and its youngsters while giving a speech about India's vision heron to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The PM said, “This Amrit Kaal is ongoing” and “this is the period in the history of India when the country is going to take a quantum leap”. He mentions that history provides a time period when the nation can make exponential growth in its development journey. The PM said, for India, this is the time, right time.

He remembered the period when universities like Kashi, Lucknow, Vishwa Bharti, Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Nagpur University, Annamalai, Andhra and the University of Kerala helped the nation's consciousness during India's glorious struggle for freedom. According to him, “Today, every institution and every individual should move with a resolution that every effort and act will be for Viksit Bharat. The aim of your goals, your resolutions should be only one – Developed India”.

Teachers and universities need to work on finding ways to make India a developed nation with a faster price. The PM highlighted the need to channelise the energy of students of every university to achieve the common goal of ‘Viksit Bharat.’ The Prime Minister mentioned the launch of Ideas Portal related to Viksit Bharat and informed that the suggestions can be given on five different themes and he also mentioned that the 10 best suggestions will be rewarded.

PM Modi stressed the importance of going beyond skills and education and called for civic sense and “alertness for the national interest” among the citizens. “When citizens, in whatever role, start doing their duty, the country moves forward”, the Prime Minister said.

"We have 25 years of Amrit Kaal in front of us. We have to work 24 hours a day for the goal of Viksit Bharat. This is the environment we have to create as a family”, the Prime Minister emphasised.

While closing his speech, the PM pointed out that each citizen will have input and active participation and mentioned that with the mantra of "Sabka Prayas", we can accomplish even the biggest resolution.

The prime minister concluded his speech with, “This is a great campaign to write the future of the country.”