Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab Cabinet approves loan waiver worth ₹68 crore for Dalit families

Punjab Cabinet approves loan waiver worth ₹68 crore for Dalit families

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Mann in Chandigarh, it was decided that debt accrued till March 31, 2020 will be waived

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Addressing the media after the meeting, the chief minister said the state government will waive the debt incurred due to loans taken by Dalit families (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to waive loans amounting Rs 68 crore taken by over 4,000 Dalit families from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Mann in Chandigarh, it was decided that debt accrued till March 31, 2020 will be waived.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the chief minister said the state government will waive the debt incurred due to loans taken by Dalit families from the corporation for various purposes, including for opening shops, dairy farming, etc.

The decision will benefit 4,727 beneficiaries, he said.

 

Mann said Finance Minister Harpal Sigh Cheema in his budget speech this March had promised to waive the debt. With the cabinet approval, the promise will now be fulfilled, he said.

Cheema, who was also at the media briefing, said the debt would include the principal amount and any interest on it, including penal interest. It is a big relief for the SC community, he said.

The minister said the debt had been pending for the past 20 years and added that neither the Congress nor the Akali Dal-BJP governments of the past cared for SC families when they were in power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ladakh

Ladakh announces new domicile, job reservation and language policies

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

LIVE news updates: Calcutta High Court denies Sharmishta Panoli bail

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4% to boost air connectivity

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Rajasthan govt employee arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

India's first Vande Bharat maintenance depot being built in Rajasthan

Topics : Bhagwant Mann Punjab Government Dalit AAP government Congress BJP Akali Dal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon