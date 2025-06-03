Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt employee arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

Rajasthan govt employee arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

Shakur Khan, an Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posted at the Jaisalmer employment office had allegedly been passing sensitive, strategic information to Pakistan

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

The government employee had been under surveillance for suspicious activities over an extended period | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Rajasthan government employee who was earlier detained on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan has now been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

Shakur Khan, an Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posted at the Jaisalmer employment office had allegedly been passing sensitive, strategic information to Pakistan, they said.

The government employee had been under surveillance for suspicious activities over an extended period.

During monitoring, agencies discovered that he was in regular contact with individuals linked to the Pakistan High Commission, particularly Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and Sohail Qamar, Inspector General (CID-Security) Vishnu Kant Gupta said.

"Khan was taken into custody for questioning a few days ago and was interrogated extensively at the central interrogation facility in Jaipur by multiple intelligence agencies," Gupta said in a statement.

 

Also Read

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

India's first Vande Bharat maintenance depot being built in Rajasthan

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Larsen & Toubro bags projects worth up to ₹2,500 cr from Rajasthan govt

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro bags projects worth ₹1,000-2,500 cr from Rajasthan govt

PremiumCovid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Rising Covid cases hit hotel bookings in Rajasthan amid travel fears

Student, Study, School

RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: Check Result and download at rajpsp.nic.in

He further shared that Khan had obtained Pakistani visas on several occasions and travelled to Pakistan, allegedly with the assistance of Danish.

Investigations revealed that during his visits, Khan came in contact with agents of Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

He has also been accused of collecting sensitive information upon return to India and transmitting it to Pakistani handlers through platforms such as WhatsApp.

Gupta noted that the case constitutes a serious security breach under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. "A case has been registered, and Khan has been arrested under relevant sections of the Act," he said.

While the police declined to comment on Khan's alleged political links, sources said he had previously worked as a personal assistant (PA) to former Congress minister Shale Mohammad, a detail that recently sparked political controversy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi moves Jharkhand HC over non-bailable warrant in Amit Shah case

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

PM to inaugurate Chenab bridge, world's highest railway bridge, on June 6

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

LIVE updates: Farmers ready to provide 36,000 acres under land pooling for Amaravati, says minister

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K LG sacks 3 govt employees over links with LeT, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

Kamal Haasan

'Historian or linguist?' HC raps Kamal Haasan over Kannada origin remark

Topics : rajasthan Rajasthan government External Affairs Ministry Pakistan India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon