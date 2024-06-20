UGC-NET cancellation was suo-moto action based on agency inputs: Govt

A day after the cancellation of UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2024 examination, senior officials from the Union Education Ministry on Thursday said that the action was taken suo-moto on the basis of inputs available with them through agencies to protect students’ interests.

Speaking to the media, Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary, Ministry of Education, said that the details of the inputs cannot be shared as the matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is currently under investigation.

“No complaints were received, but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam had been compromised,” he said.

The ministry on Wednesday had cancelled UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency, citing inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

A fresh date for the exam is expected to be announced soon.





ALSO READ: What is National Testing Agency, exam body slammed over UGC NET, NEET row? Jaiswal noted that, while no complaints had been received regarding the alleged UGC-NET exam leak, the I4C took proactive measures. “We cannot draw any conclusions until we thoroughly examine the evidence. Many individuals are involved in this matter. We are taking prompt action to ensure that no student’s future is compromised,” he said.

“I want to reiterate that the ministry is committed to ensuring the interests of students. We will not hesitate to take action against anyone found involved in any wrongdoing,” Jaiswal added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 examination in pen and paper mode using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets on Tuesday, June 18, in two shifts across different cities of the country.

NET is held to determine the eligibility for the post of assistant professor as well as for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and assistant professors in Indian universities and colleges.

The development comes at a time when the NTA is embroiled in another controversy over irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical and allied courses.

Addressing the NEET-UG exam controversy, Jaiswal said that the issue of grace marks has been addressed by the ministry. “As for the alleged leak, Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is investigating. They have sought detailed input from the NTA. We will take action based on inputs from the Bihar Police,” he added.



WATCH: Why did NTA cancel the UGC-NET exam?









