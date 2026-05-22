Umar Khalid gets three-day interim bail from June 1 to 3 in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted three-day interim bail to activist Umar Khalid, who is in custody in a case under anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain permitted Khalid to be released from June 1 to June 3 to enable him to meet his mother who has to undergo a surgery.

The bench noted that the Supreme Court rejected Khalid's regular bail plea on January 5 but granted him the reprieve by taking an "empathetic view." "Taking an empathetic view, this court is inclined to grant him interim bail for three days from June 1 to June 3 to enable the appellant to spend time with his mother," the court concluded.

ASG S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, argued that Khalid's mother has to undergo a minor surgey and he should be permitted to visit her with a police escort.

The court was hearing Khalid's appeal against the trial court's May 19 order that dismissed his interim bail plea.

He had urged the trial court to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual of his uncle and take care of his mother, who has to undergo a surgery.

The trial court, however, opined that attending the ceremony of his deceased uncle was "not that necessary" and that other family members were available to take care of his mother.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Imam, Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case.

The Supreme Court upheld the order in January.