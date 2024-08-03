Business Standard
UN goal of hunger-free world by 2030 unlikely to be achieved: Official

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development -- adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 -- provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet

At present, we have widespread hunger, said German agriculture economist. (Representational)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

United Nations' goal of creating a hunger-free world by 2030 most likely will not be achieved, an eminent German agriculture economist said on Saturday.
Addressing the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists(ICAE), professor of agricultural economics and director of the Center for Development Research (ZEF), University of Bonn, Germany, Martin Qaim further said some forms of malnutrition are even on the rise globally.
"At present, we have widespread hunger and malnutrition around the world, seriously hampering development.
"Our goal of a world without hunger will most likely not be achieved by 2030," he said.
Qaim said climate change and geopolitical tensions are exacerbating hunger and malnutrition problems.
"And we can not ignore that our food systems themselves were contributing significantly to the climate crisis and several other environmental problems," he said.

Noting that without major changes in the way the world produces, distributes and consumes foods, Qaim said that none of the 17 SDG goals can be achieved.
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development -- adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 -- provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries -- developed and developing -- in a global partnership.
Goal 2 of SDG is about creating a world free of hunger by 2030.

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

