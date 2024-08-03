Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rains wash away road diversions, uproot trees, damage houses in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has already ordered that all schools be closed on Saturday in view of the rains

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

The weather department has issued alert for heavy rains in many districts on Saturday. (Representational)

Press Trust of India Ranchi/Gumla/ Ramgarh
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several road diversions were washed away, trees uprooted and houses damaged due to incessant rain for the past two days in Jharkhand, an official said on Saturday.
However, no casualty was reported from any part of the state till now, a disaster management official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Jharkhand government has already ordered that all schools be closed on Saturday in view of the rains.
NDRF teams had been deployed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday to rescue people from low-lying areas hit by incessant rains, he said.
But, the situation is under control there, he said.
The weather department has issued alert for heavy rains in many districts on Saturday.

More From This Section

Actor Mohanlal reaches Wayanad, pledges Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation works

Bomb threat at South Delhi school turns out 14-yr-old's hoax to skip school

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad in Army uniform

LIVE: India finding solutions for global food and nutrition security, says PM Modi

Delay in irrigation projects costs Telangana exchequer Rs 1 trn more: CAG

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is very likely today and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Northwest Jharkhand," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.
In Ranchi, several low-lying areas are submerged under rainwater. Around 40 people had been rescued on Friday evening by NDRF personnel from Bandhgari locality under Sadar police station in Ranchi city.
A road diversion was washed away in Ranchi's Mandar area.
Trees were also found uprooted at several places in the capital city on Saturday morning.
Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) issued toll-free numbers for city residents to register their complaints regarding waterlogging.
In Gumla, at least three road diversions were washed away in heavy rain.
A road diversion near Kandra village connecting Gumla and Lohardaga was washed away, while a road diversion in Chainpur block washed away affecting around 15,000 people of five villages, an official said.
Several houses were also damaged in many low-lying villages of the district.
In Ramgarh, an alert has been sounded in the famous pilgrimage site - Rajrappa temple - by the administration due to the rise in water level in the Damodar and Bhairvi rivers.
Devotees have been asked to avoid going to the exit gate along Damodar river, temple chief priest Ajay Panda said.
Ramgarh deputy commissioner Chandan Kumar has directed officials of all six blocks to keep a close eye on the situation and NDRF has been kept on standby for any situation.
In Dhanbad, several localities such as Grewal Colony near Bekarbandh, Nawadih Nandan Residency in Bhuli, Mangal Vihar Colony in Dhaiyya, Shivliwari Colony in Maithon have been submerged due to heavy rains.
Dhanbad Municipal Commissioner Raviraj Sharma said that Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been pressed in at different locations to clear the waterlogging.
The incessant rains, however, brought down the rain deficiency of the state to 32 per cent.
The state has received 359 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2 against the normal rainfall of 526.3 mm rainfall, according to the rainfall bulletin of the weather department.

Also Read

CAG finds major irregularities in Jharkhand ULB's waste management projects

Jharkhand govt to decide soon on land parcels lying unused: Minister

18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs suspended, LoP says 'black day' in democracy

J'kand BJP MLAs evicted by marshals, spend night in Assembly lobby

2 killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in J'khand

Topics : Jharkhand Rainfall IMD IMD on rains Indian monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon