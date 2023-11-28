Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Crops on 100,000 hectares damaged by untimely rains in Maha: CM Shinde

The primary estimation shows crops spread over 99,381 hectares of agricultural land were affected. These include cash crops like cotton, onion and grapes along with other conventional agri products

Crop loss

Out of the 16 affected districts, Nashik, a major hub of onion and grape cultivation, suffered maximum crop losses.

Press Trust of India Thane/Mumbai/Nashik
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 1 lakh hectares of land under cultivation in different parts of Maharashtra was adversely affected due to unseasonal rains over the last three to four days, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said, citing preliminary assessment.
Two persons have died in rain-related incidents in Nashik district in north Maharashtra, a senior official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The CM said affected farmers will get compensation for crop losses caused by unseasonal rains.
"Authorities have been directed to conduct 'panchnama' (survey) of the damaged crops and affected farmers should be paid adequate compensation," Shinde said while speaking to reporters in his political turf of Thane on Monday.
He said preliminary information suggests that nearly 1 lakh hectares of land under cultivation in Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra regions was affected due to untimely showers.
"This is the government of farmers and workers. The government will always stand behind these classes," the chief minister said.
In Mumbai, the first estimate report prepared by the state disaster management and relief department indicated the actual extent of damage to crops may top 1 lakh hectares.
Heavy rains along with hailstorms affected crops ranging from grapes to vegetables in 16 districts, it said.
The primary estimation shows crops spread over 99,381 hectares of agricultural land were affected. These include cash crops like cotton, onion and grapes along with other conventional agri products," it said.
Out of the 16 affected districts, Nashik, a major hub of onion and grape cultivation, suffered maximum crop losses, said the report.
The primary estimation suggests crops spread over 32,833 hectares were affected (in Nashik) and these included grape and onion. With 15,307 hectares, Ahmednagar district was the second most affected district. Banana and papaya plantations and corn crops suffered major damage," it said.
State rehabilitation and disaster management minister Anil Patil on Tuesday gave instructions to officials to fast-track 'panchanama' of the damage to crops due to unseasonal rain in Nashik district and submit final report to the government in a week.

Also Read

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

From red to orange: What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean?

Peak power demand in June may not touch 229GW mark due to unseasonal rains

Unseasonal rains made this summer challenging, says Coca-Cola India

Unseasonal rains to impact performance of consumer durables in Apr-Jun qtr

Delhi minister slams Centre over demolition of houses in slum cluster

Punjab govt gets Rs 3,670 cr of GST compensation after it lodged new claim

Increase in litigation reflects people's confidence in system: SC judge

Tribunal set up for adjudication of ban extended on Meitei extremist groups

Karnataka govt readies list for key appointments to state-run bodies

Anil Patil said submission of the final report will help in speeding up the process to provide compensation to affected farmers.
"The government is always supportive of farmers and this (crop damage survey) will speed up the process to give help to farmers. Precaution should be taken to ensure no farmer is left out while conducting the panchanama. After receiving the final report, detailed discussions will be held with the Chief Minister and Deputy CMs, and measures will be taken for farmer welfare, he noted,

Anil Patil was speaking at a meeting held at the Nashik district collectorate to review crop losses.
On Sunday (November 26), out of the 152 revenue zones in Nashik district, 66 received more than 25 mm rainfall whereas Vehelgaon taluka in the Nandgaon zone recorded precipitation in excess of

66 mm.
As per the preliminary estimate, due to unseasonal rains in Nashik district, as many as 11,652 hectares of grape, 10,673 hectares of onion and pomegranates, among other crops, have suffered damage.
Around 924 villages in the district have been affected and 70,000 farmers have suffered losses, according to the estimate.
Two persons, one each in Niphad and Balgan talukas of Nashik district, died in rain-related incidents and their kin will be given Rs 4 lakh financial aid each, resident deputy collector Rajendra Wagh informed the meeting.
Due to untimely showers, 15 big and 50 small animals died, while 206 houses suffered partial and 31 homes complete damage in the district, Wagh said.
District collector Jalaj Sharma said if farmers are left out in the crop damage assessment survey, they can contact the local administration and get the exercise done by officials.
Meanwhile, Union minister Kapil Patil on Tuesday urged CM Shinde to expedite the assessment of the damage caused to crops by rain and hailstorms in his Lok Sabha constituency Bhiwandi in Thane district.
In a letter addressed to the chief minister, he said crops in Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad and Wada talukas of Thane district have suffered heavy losses and the paddy thrashing work was also affected.
The Union minister urged the CM to order financial relief for the affected farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra farmers issues

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon