Union home ministry extends Z+ security to Kerala guv Arif Mohammed Khan

The Union Home Ministry has extended Z+ security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Raj Bhavan said here on Saturday.

Arif Mohammed Khan

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor, Kerala

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

The Z+ security cover of CRPF personnel has been extended to Khan and Raj Bhavan, his office said in a post on 'X'.
"Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan," the post said.
The move comes after high drama played out in the Kollam district of Kerala today when Khan, facing SFI's black flag protest, got off his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
A visibly angry Khan accused CM Vijayan of "promoting lawlessness in the state."

The dramatic scenes were witnessed at Nilamel in Kollam, located about 40 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
After sitting there for over two hours, Khan left the place only after the police showed him a copy of the FIR registered against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions of the law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Kerala govt security Home Ministry

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

