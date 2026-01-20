Unpaid highway tolls to block fitness certificate, NOC for vehicles

The Union government has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, linking the clearance of unpaid National Highway user fees with vehicle-related services such as no-objection and fitness certificates.

Under the amended rules, a new definition of “unpaid user fee” has been introduced. It refers to the user fee payable for the use of a National Highway section where the electronic toll collection (ETC) system has recorded a vehicle’s passage, but the applicable fee has not been received in accordance with the National Highways Act, 1956, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The move has been undertaken to strengthen compliance with user fee payments at toll plazas on National Highways, enhance the efficiency of electronic toll collection, and discourage user fee evasion on National Highways.

The amendments link the clearance of unpaid National Highway user fees with vehicle-related services. As per the provisions, a no-objection certificate (NOC) for transfer of ownership or transfer of a vehicle from one state to another will not be granted until any unpaid user fee is cleared.

“In addition, renewal or generation of a certificate of fitness for vehicles will not be permitted unless outstanding user fee dues have been paid. For commercial vehicles seeking a national permit, the amended rules make it mandatory that the vehicle must not have any unpaid user fee,” the ministry said.

Corresponding changes have also been made to Form 28, which now requires applicants to disclose whether any demand for an unpaid user fee at a toll plaza is pending against the vehicle, along with relevant details, the government said. These amendments have come ahead of the launch of the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system, which will enable barrier-less tolling on the National Highway network.