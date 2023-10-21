close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Unwavering commitment of police embodies true spirit of heroism: PM Modi

Police Commemoration Day is observed to pay tributes to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty

Narendra Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded police personnel for their dedication and for guiding citizens through challenges.
Police Commemoration Day is observed to pay tributes to police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
It was on this day in 1959 that 10 valiant police personnel laid down their lives fighting heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.
In a post on X, Modi said, "We laud the relentless dedication of our police personnel. They are pillars of great support, guiding citizens through challenges and ensuring safety."

"Their unwavering commitment to service embodies the true spirit of heroism. A heartfelt tribute to all the personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

Solutions that succeed in India can be easily applied anywhere: PM Modi

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO announces revised rocket launch scheduled at 10 am

PM Modi to attend 125th foundation day of Scindia School at Gwalior in MP

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff as anomaly hits, says ISRO

LIVE: Crew module of Gaganyaan TV-D1 safely lands in Bay of Bengal

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO reschedules test vehicle launch by 30 minutes

Topics : Narendra Modi Police

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon