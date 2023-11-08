Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

UP cabinet meet to be held in Ayodhya on Nov 9 as Ram temple opening nears

All cabinet ministers have been asked to be in Ayodhya for the cabinet meeting at 11.30 am on Thursday, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

In 1989, the Vishva Hindu Parishad conducted a shilanyas' (foundation stone laying) for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on November 9

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will hold its meeting on Thursday in Ayodhya as the city gears up for the opening of the Ram temple in January.
The date -- November 9 -- holds significance as the Supreme Court on this date in 2019 passed its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, paving the way for the construction of Ram Temple.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In 1989, the Vishva Hindu Parishad conducted a shilanyas' (foundation stone laying) for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on November 9.
All cabinet ministers have been asked to be in Ayodhya for the cabinet meeting at 11.30 am on Thursday, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.
The construction of the ground floor of the three-storey Ram Temple will be completed by December-end and the consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, 2024, temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra had told PTI.
Ministers who are on election duty in other states will also ensure their presence in the meeting. It is also expected that some major announcements will be made during the meeting, considering the importance of the location and the occasion.
After the cabinet meeting, the ministers will go for Ram Lalla's 'darshan' and may even take a round of the under construction Ram Temple and other prominent temples, including Hanumangarhi temple and Kanak Bhawan, official sources said.
Usually, the weekly state cabinet meeting is held in Lucknow but this time the meeting being held in Ayodhya assumes significance.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Phase-I construction of Ayodhya's airport to be completed by August

Beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art facilities: UP CM to officials

Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

UP CM Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration

Diwali 2023: Top 5 Rangoli design ideas to use at your home this Diwali

Aviation ministry to delay decision on 5G altimeter's replacement

Delhi Metro's 5th bridge over Yamuna to be completed by Sep 2024: DMRC MD

Process for streamlining visa approvals for Chinese professionals framed

Hisar admin bans burning garbage, waste material to check air pollution

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon