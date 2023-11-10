Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Combating air pollution with artificial rain: Cloud seeding explained

The Delhi govt has announced it would initiate cloud seeding to tackle air pollution in the national capital

Delhi witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday morning forcing the temperature to drop in several parts of the city

The method of cloud seeding can be used to settle down toxic air pollutants through inducing rain

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us
The Delhi government announced it would initiate cloud seeding or "artificial rain" to wash away pollutants in the air in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government said it will bear the entire cost of artificial rain to combat hazardous air pollution in the city.

What is cloud seeding?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique to enhance precipitation by dispersing substances into the air that help to saturate the clouds.

The process starts with identifying suitable clouds through weather analysis using aircraft or ground-based generators. Following this, seeding agents are released into the targeted clouds. The seeding particles help in the formation of larger water droplets, which leads to increased rainfall.

To initiate cloud seeding, clouds are injected with salts such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, sodium chloride, or dry ice (solid carbon dioxide), which acts as the "seed". These salts are dispersed to provide additional nuclei around which more cloud droplets can form.

What are the methods of cloud seeding?

1. Hygroscopic cloud seeding:

Hygroscopic cloud seeding involves dispersing salts through flares or explosives in lower portions of clouds. Following the dispersal, the salts grow in size. This method usually involves table salt. Hygroscopic cloud seeding has proved to have positive results in research conducted by countries such as South Africa and Mexico.

2. Static cloud seeding:

In 2010, researchers from the University of Geneva directed infrared to the air above Berlin. The experiment showed that infrared can help atmospheric sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide form particles that act as seeds and cause rainfall.

3. Using salts:

Termed the most common method, chemicals such as silver iodide, potassium iodide and dry ice are dispersed using an aircraft or by dispersion devices located on the ground.

What are the applications of cloud seeding?

1. Agriculture:

It helps to create rain, which can provide relief to drought-stricken areas.

For example, the Karnataka government, in 2017, launched "Project Varshadhari", under which an aircraft was used to spray chemicals to induce rainfall. The project covered Bengaluru, Gadag and Yadgir districts of the state.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

BMC chief urges Mumbaikars to follow HC directive on Diwali firecrackers

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Choti Diwali 2023: History, Importance, Timings, Wishes and Messages

Diwali 2023: Top 10 DIY simple tips for effective festive skin glow

Delhi Police asked to prepare security arrangements SOP for college fests


2. Power generation:

The cloud seeding method has been shown to augment the production of hydroelectricity in Tasmania, Australia, during the last 40 years.

3. Water pollution control:

The process of cloud seeding can maintain minimum river flows and dilute the impact of treated wastewater discharges from industries.

4. Fog dispersal and cyclone modification:

During winters, cloud seeding is initiated to increase the mountain snowpack to ensure that additional runoff is received during the spring melt season.

The US in 1962 launched "Project sky water", aimed at fog dispersal, hail suppression, and cyclone modification.

5. Tackle air pollution:

The method of cloud seeding can be used to settle down toxic air pollutants through inducing rain.

For example, recently, the Central Pollution Control Board and other researchers discussed the possibility of using cloud seeding to tackle Delhi's air pollution.

What are the challenges involved in cloud seeding?

1. Side-effects:

The chemicals used in cloud seeding may cause harm to plants, animals, people, and even the environment.

2. Abnormal weather patterns:

It may lead to changes in climatic patterns, like places that receive rains may experience drought conditions due to the artificial process of adding chemicals to the atmosphere to stimulate rain.

3. High cost:

Cloud seeding involves dispersing chemicals to the sky using aircraft or flare shots, which involves huge costs and logistic preparations.

4. Pollution:

Following the initiation of cloud seeding, the rain that falls will include seeding agents such as silver iodide, dry ice, or salt. The residual silver discovered in places near cloud-seeding projects is considered toxic.

Which countries have used the cloud seeding method?

1. Thailand:

In November 1955, Thailand launched the "Thailand royal rainmaking project" to help farmers suffering from severe drought.

2. China:

China has the largest cloud seeding system, where they increase the amount of rain by firing silver iodide rockets into the sky. In February 2009, China fired iodide sticks over Beijing to artificially induce snowfall after four months of drought and blasted iodide sticks over other areas of northern China to increase snowfall.

3. India

In 1983, 1984–87, and 1993-94, the Tamil Nadu government initiated cloud seeding to deal with severe drought. In 2003 and 2004, the Karnataka government initiated cloud seeding.

4. Israel

Israel has been using cloud seeding since the 1950s. It disperses silver iodide from airplanes and ground stations.

Several other countries, such as Russia, Australia, and the UAE, have experimented with cloud seeding. 
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Rainfall monsoon rainfall rains Decoded Explained Drought Drought in MP israel China air pollution air pollution in India Thailand

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon