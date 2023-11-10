Sensex (0.11%)
1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Out of 2,605 nominations, 490 withdrew, including BJP and Congress rebels, and 240 nominations were rejected

election and government

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
A total of 490 candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers, leaving 1,875 candidates contesting the Rajasthan State Assembly elections on November 25, according to a report by PTI. Out of these, 183 are female, and 1,692 are male candidates, all contesting the elections for the 200 seat Assembly.

A total of 2,605 candidates had filed nominations. Out of this, 240 of them were rejected in scrutiny, and 490 withdrew. Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress rebels who had filed nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets also withdrew their nominations on Thursday.
Prominent figures include BJP rebel and former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, who had filed his nomination from Jaipur's Jhotwara constituency as an independent candidate. Shekhawat and his supporters had staged protests outside the BJP headquarters in Jaipur after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls. He later withdrew his nominations after a (telephonic) conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah. Shekhawat stated that it was more important to defeat Congress in the upcoming elections and for the BJP to form a government in Rajasthan.

Another prominent figure was former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich. Dadhwich had also filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Soorsagar constituency. In a shocking turn of events, Dadhwich, who is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, not only withdrew his nomination but also joined the BJP party on Friday.

"The reason for joining the BJP is PM Modi's desire to take India to the top of the world and to stop scams like the paper leak scam in Rajasthan. I decided to join the BJP to build a better atmosphere in Rajasthan," Dadhich stated.

Jhotwara constituency has the highest number of 18 candidates contesting the elections. The BJP had fielded two-time MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore for the seat, and Congress had fielded State President NSUI Abhishek Choudhary. 

Dausa constituency has the least number of nominations, with only three candidates contesting the elections. Congress has fielded sitting MLA Murari Lal Meena, while BJP's Shankar Lal Sharma will be contesting the polls.

The withdrawal deadline was on Thursday, marking the conclusion of this phase in the election process. The Rajasthan State Assembly elections will be conducted on November 25, and the votes will be counted on December 3.
 
First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

