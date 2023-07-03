US-based First Solar has been around in India for the past decade and was witness the advent of utility scale solar power in the country. It will, at last, soon set up its first manufacturing unit in the country as well. First Solar was one of the three winners in the first round of ‘production linked incentive’ (PLI) scheme of the Centre for high efficiency solar modules. The company is one of the worlds' top ten solar manufacturers.First Solar is planning to set up 3.5 Gw of solar module manufacturing and has identified a location in Tamil Nadu. Speaking with Business Standard, Sujoy Ghosh, Vice President & Country Managing Director India at First Solar said, India would be one of the key drivers of the company’s global production target of 20 Gw.“By the end of (calendar year) 2022, we had a global production footprint of 10 Gw a year of our solar modules from our facilities in the US, Vietnam and Malaysia. By 2025, we aim to have 20 Gw capacity. This would come from incremental expansion in both the US and in India. Vietnam and Malaysia would continue to contribute,” Ghosh said. He added that in the Q1Fy23 results, the company had declared an order backlog of 72 Gw, against their 10 Gw of manufacturing footprint.“This puts in perspective our ramp-up in manufacturing as we are finding meaningful demand for our product in utility scale solar. These are especially those customers and platforms which are looking at lowest life cycle cost of ownership, traceability of supply chain and predictability on price and delivery. Unlike our competition from China, we bring predictability in price and delivery,” Ghosh said.India’s solar equipment demand is largely met through imports. Close to 85 per cent of Indian solar capacity is built on imported cells and modules, mostly from China. The Centre last year imposed 25 per cent basic customs duty (BCD) on imported solar cells and 40 per cent on imports in order to support domestic solar manufacturing and rein in Chinese imports. At the same time, through the PLI scheme, the government has awarded 48 Gw capacity for indigenous manufacturing of solar wafers, cell and modules.The PLI scheme has a threshold of localisation, targeted to be achieved yearly over a five-year period. Ghosh pointed out; the Indian market has the capability for building enough local component support but the scale is missing.“In India, we did not find anything that would be a constraint to localisation. Time will be required to localise the supplies that we need. The capability exists for most parts. What does not exist, we are looking for opportunities to collaborate with start-ups, local companies and start building those capabilities,” Ghosh said.He added, the eco system would take time to develop as is with any nascent local manufacturing. “Like it happened in the automobile sector in India, once the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) comes, component systems will coalesce. PLI gives enough incentive to localise. Threshold to the local component has year wise targets. That can be achieved when the whole supply chain is developed in India.” Ghosh said.He however said, the challenge will be to get this localisation done, especially around the component ecosystem. “Scale under PLI is significant for the component ecosystem to build but it will take time,” he said.