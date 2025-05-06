Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP govt okays plan to buy 1,500 MW power via bidding from thermal plant

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to procure 1,500 MW power from a 2x800 MW (1600 MW) thermal power project through a competitive bidding, in a move aimed at bridging the state's growing electricity demand.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Energy Minister AK Sharma, the state is projected to require an additional 10,795 MW of thermal power by 203334 to meet its rising energy needs. 

The procurement of 1,500 MW from the upcoming project is a part of the state's long-term planning to ensure energy security.

 

In the bidding process, Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting a fixed charge of Rs 3.727 per unit, a fuel charge of Rs 1.656 per unit, making the total tariff Rs 5.383 per unit (kWh).

A Power Supply Agreement (PSA) will be signed with the company for a period of 25 years, at the quoted tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit, as per the terms of the long-term power bid.

