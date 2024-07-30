Business Standard
UP govt presents Rs 12,909 cr supplementary Budget for FY25 in Assembly

Khanna said the expenditure on revenue account is Rs 4,227.94 crore and the expenditure on capital account is Rs 7,981.99 crore in the supplementary budget

A provision of Rs 28.40 crore has been proposed for the establishment of labs in 284 government inter-colleges under the secondary education department | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a supplementary budget of more than Rs 12,909 crore for the 2024-25 financial year in the assembly.
State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the supplementary budget of Rs 12,909.93 crore is 1.66 per cent of the original Budget (of Rs 7.36 trillion) presented in February this year.
Khanna said the expenditure on revenue account is Rs 4,227.94 crore and the expenditure on capital account is Rs 7,981.99 crore in the supplementary budget.
He said a provision of Rs 7,500.18 crore has been made for industrial development, Rs 2,000 crore for energy department, Rs 1,000 crore for purchase of buses by the transport department, Rs 600 crore for Amrit Yojana under the urban development department, Rs 200 crore for short-term programmes under Uttar Pradesh Skill Mission and Rs 100 crore for rural stadium and open gym.
A provision of Rs 28.40 crore has been proposed for the establishment of labs in 284 government inter-colleges under the secondary education department, and Rs 66.82 crore to set up labs in 1,040 government secondary schools.
A provision of Rs 74.90 crore has been made for various schemes of the culture department, Rs 53.15 crore for establishment of Atal residential schools and Rs 2.79 crore for maintenance of residential and non-residential buildings in these, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath UP govt State Budgets Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

