People have decided to end unstable coalition govts in Karnataka: PM Modi

Terming both Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) parties as symbols of instability, Prime Minister Modi, said that the people of Karnataka have decided to end the rule of unstable coalition govts

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Terming both Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) parties as "symbols of instability", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said that the people of Karnataka have decided to end the rule of unstable coalition governments in the state.

Addressing a public meeting here in Belur, PM Modi said, "This time, the people of Karnataka have decided to end the unstable governments that have ruled the state for the past decades. Congress and JD(S), both are symbols of instability. In whichever state, Congress party is left, they make headlines only due to the tussle among the regional leaders".

"Everyone is watching what is happening in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. People are in a dire state, development works are halted. While Congress is busy with its infighting. JD(S) is daydreaming. It is Congress party's B Team and wants a share in looting the people," he added.

He further alleged that Congress and JD(S) are just "pretending" to compete against each other.

"Congress and JD(S) just pretend to compete against each other. Even in the Parliament, both parties are together on every issue. The people have to remember that each vote given to JD(S) will go to the account of Congress and voting for Congress means putting brakes on the development of the state," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further accused the Congress party of doing "appeasement" politics and said that due to this the facilities didn't reach the backward people.

"Congress has done appeasement, while BJP is stressing people's satisfaction. Due to the appeasement of Congress, basic facilities could not reach a large population of SC/ST, OBC. While our government has provided facilities to the poor, which has increased their self-respect," he said.

He further lashed out at both Congress and JD(S) parties accusing them of being indulged in "family-based politics".

"There is another unique similarity in Karnataka units of Congress and JD(S). Karnataka's Congress unit has to work round the clock for one family sitting in Delhi. For every decision, from CM candidate to party ticket, they need to get the green signal from the family in Delhi. Likewise, the JDS party is a private limited party of a single family. They are spending all their energies on the welfare of their family," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added, "JD(S) which is a party, this party is also the completely private limited party of one family. The big faces of this party are spending all their energy to settle their families. Most of the headlines related to the party are about which member of the family has the upper hand. There is no discussion about what agenda they have for the people".

The Prime Minister has hit the ground to campaign for the BJP in the last leg of the campaigning, in which he is conducting a number of poll rallies and roadshows.

The Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka Karnataka government

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

