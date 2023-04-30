close

90% of athletes of Haryana trust WFI, says President Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that 90 per cent of athletes of Haryana trust WFI and said that You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday claimed that 90 per cent of athletes of Haryana trust WFI and said that "You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar."

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

"90pc of the athletes & guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families & the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same 'akhada'...The patron of that 'akhada' is Deepender Hooda," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told ANI.

Singh said one cannot get justice from Jantar Mantar if you want it you have to knock on the door of the court.

"You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the Police, Court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides..," the WFI chief added.

Earlier in the WFI chief held a press conference in which he asserted that if he resigns from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.

During his press conference, the WFI Chief believes that the wrestlers are coming with new demands."If I resign that means I have accepted their allegations, my tenure is about to end. Till a new party is formed and the government has formed IOA committee under that committee elections will be held and then my tenure will end," he added.

"Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting)Why not people from any other place complaining? Why players from other states Himachal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other states are not coming forward? 90% of players of Haryana are with me" said WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh while speaking with media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : athletes Wrestling Haryana Jantar Mantar Sexual harassment case

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

