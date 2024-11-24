Business Standard
Home / India News / UP Police on veg diet, alcohol abstinence, training for pleasant Maha Kumbh

UP Police on veg diet, alcohol abstinence, training for pleasant Maha Kumbh

So far, 1,500 police personnel have completed the training, and by the time the mela commences, 40,000 personnel will have completed the exercise

police, UP Police

Atul Kumar Singh, the training programme in-charge, said 700 police personnel were receiving training at a time, following a 21-day module | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

A strict vegetarian diet, alcohol abstinence and behavioural training are among the steps the Uttar Pradesh Police is taking to ensure its personnel act as "servants of faith" and create a pleasant experience for the devotees gathering in this holy city for the Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the primary focus of the police, alongside maintaining security, would be to foster a welcoming environment for the pilgrims.

He said, "Our aim is to ensure that the devotees have a pleasant experience, and the police behave with warmth -- not just as enforcers of the law but as servants of faith."  Police personnel to be deployed for the Maha Kumbh are undergoing behaviour-focused training at a designated facility within the mela area. External trainers are also being invited to impart lessons in etiquette and public service.

 

So far, 1,500 police personnel have completed the training. By the time the mela commences, 40,000 personnel will have completed the exercise.

Atul Kumar Singh, the training programme in-charge, said 700 police personnel were receiving training at a time, following a 21-day module.

More From This Section

Gautam Adani, Adani

Plea in SC to take US charges on Adani on record in the ongoing matter

All party meet on Bangladesh

LIVE news: Congress demands discussion on Adani as all-party meet ahead of winter session begins

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India Express increases flight operations from NE destinations

Mukhtar Ansari Death, UP Police

UP Police fire tear gas to disperse crowd during Sambhal mosque survey

COP29

Too little, too distant: India rejects $300 bn climate finance at COP29

The duration will gradually come down to 14 days as the mela draws closer, he added.

Personnel such as Satish Kumar Yadav, a head constable from Mathura who will be deployed during the mela, expressed appreciation for the training.

"I have learned the importance of courteous behaviour and how to assist the devotees during times of distress. The training also covered topics such as cybercrime prevention," he said.

The force is also receiving expert instruction from the National Police Academy. Personnel trained there are now preparing trainers who, in turn, are equipping the larger police contingent for their role at the mela.

In addition to behavioural training, the police are also being instructed to maintain the Maha Kumbh's sanctity.

District police chief Dwivedi reaffirmed the Maha Kumbh's strict policies regarding food and drink and said non-vegetarian food or alcohol would not be permitted in the mela ground.

"The food in the police mess is entirely vegetarian and we have instructed all personnel to act in a manner that respects the devotees' faith," he said.

New technologies will also be deployed at the Maha Kumbh this time.

An AI chatbot -- Kumbh Sahayak -- is being developed to assist the devotees with information in more than 10 languages via the Bhashini app. This initiative is designed to bridge language barriers and provide instant support to the vast number of devotees.

The police will also deploy bilingual personnel and translators to assist non-Hindi speaking devotees. Mounted police on 160-170 horses will assist in crowd control, ensuring safety while maintaining a harmonious atmosphere.

With cybercrime on the rise, the personnel were also briefed by domain expert Pawan Kumar. Security measures, including the use of cutting-edge technologies, are being incorporated to ensure both safety and a positive experience for the devotees.

In preparing for the Maha Kumbh, the authorities are combining tradition with modern technology, ensuring that this once-in-a-lifetime gathering will be as safe, respectful and efficient as possible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AI

AI tech to be used for crowd management at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Police

IRCTC

IRCTC to set up tent city at Prayagraj for upcoming Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP govt allots over 100 bigha land to all 13 akharas for Maha Kumbh 2025

kumbh mela, shahi snan, ganga, haridwar

Mahakumbh 2025: Facial recognition cameras to come up at railway stations

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 app launched to guide devotees, ahead of Mahakumbh prep

Topics : Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government UP Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon