AI tech to be used for crowd management at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Police

AI tech to be used for crowd management at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Police

AI-powered cameras are being installed throughout the Kumbh site to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance

AI

Face recognition technology will be used at the Maha Kumbh to identify individuals who get separated from their loved ones. Image: Shutterstock

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh gears up for the festivities of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, AI-based technology would be used for crowd management for convenience of devotees, SSP Mahakumbh Mela said.

SSP Mahakumbh Mela, Rajesh Dwivedi said, "Around 2700 CCTV cameras are being installed in the district and whole fair area. This will help us in crowd management... Cameras with AI features have also been installed in the area. These cameras will automatically send us alerts based on their feed. This step would be in addition to human intelligence. AI is adding to the information of the human intelligence. We have already installed 25 police stations in the area and total 56 stations would be placed."

 

In a bid to ensure the safety and convenience of an estimated 45 crore devotees, the Yogi Adityanath government is revolutionizing preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. For the first time, the grand event is being digitized on such a large scale, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media platforms to enhance management and security.

AI-powered cameras are being installed throughout the Kumbh site to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance. These state-of-the-art cameras will not only bolster security but also assist in reuniting individuals who may get separated during the event.

In addition, popular social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives, streamlining the process of reuniting families amidst the sea of pilgrims.

This time, visitors from across the country and abroad attending the Mahakumbh 2025 won't have to worry about losing their loved ones in the crowd. The Mela administration has devised an extensive plan to address this concern. A digital 'khoya paaya kendra' (lost-and-found center) will go live on December 1, utilizing advanced technology to reunite separated individuals quickly and efficiently.

The entire fair area is being equipped with 328 AI-enabled cameras, which have already been tested at four key locations. These cameras will monitor the crowd 24/7 and assist in locating lost individuals. Under the directives of the Yogi government, the large-scale installation of these cameras is in its final stages.

The digital lost-and-found centers will immediately register every missing person's details digitally. Once registered, the AI-powered cameras will begin searching for the individual. Additionally, information about missing persons will be shared on social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), making it easier to locate them quickly.

Face recognition technology will be used at the Maha Kumbh to identify individuals who get separated from their loved ones. This advanced system will work instantly, capturing photographs and identifying individuals among the estimated 45 crore attendees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

