Mahakumbh 2025: Facial recognition cameras to come up at railway stations

These FR cameras, powered by AI, will be instrumental in monitoring suspicious activities and identifying potential troublemakers

The Mahakumbh is scheduled to take place in the holy city from January 14 to February 26. | File Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

With around 10 crore people expected to travel to Prayagraj by train for Mahakumbh early next year, several measures, including installation of face recognition cameras, are being taken to enhance security at the nine railway stations here.

For the first time, the Prayagraj Railway Division will install face recognition (FR) cameras alongside CCTV at railway stations, specifically for the Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

These FR cameras, powered by AI, will be instrumental in monitoring suspicious activities and identifying potential troublemakers, it added.

With approximately 10 crore people expected to travel by train for the Mahakumbh, the railway authorities are implementing comprehensive security measures, the release said.

 

Prayagraj Railway Division PRO Amit Singh said for the Mahakumbh, around 650 CCTV and 100 facial recognition cameras will be installed at the railway stations in Prayagraj.

He further added that the surveillance will cover routes, shelters, and platforms at all nine railway stations in Prayagraj district.

"To ensure a safe and smooth experience for devotees and tourists during Mahakumbh, the Prayagraj Railway Division is installing AI-based face recognition cameras as part of the comprehensive security arrangements," Singh said.

"These FR cameras use AI technology to recognise faces, helping in identification of suspects even in crowded areas," he said.

The approach will help control suspicious activities or potential stampede situations before they escalate as the cameras can swiftly detect unusual incidents, helping in accident prevention, he added.

The security setup will be in place by the end of December, with all equipment operational by January, well ahead of the Maha Kumbh's commencement, the official statement said.

The Mahakumbh is scheduled to take place in the holy city from January 14 to February 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela Facial recognition

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

