Business Standard
Home / India News / Mahakumbh Mela 2025 app launched to guide devotees, ahead of Mahakumbh prep

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 app launched to guide devotees, ahead of Mahakumbh prep

The leading institutions, including IIM, have conducted research to ensure the smooth organization of Maha Kumbh Mela

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

The Yogi government is actively improving the aesthetics and amenities of Prayagraj's ghats and religious monuments. Major locations like Dashashwamedh and Kila Ghats (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, are underway with intense dedication, amid expectation of an estimated 400-450 million devotees in Prayagraj. To enhance convenience and guidance for pilgrims, the Mela Authority has launched the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app.

This app will provide detailed locations of ghats, temples, and major religious sites across Prayagraj, ensuring devotees can reach their destinations without hassle. It also has a feature of 'Plan Your Pilgrimage', wherein, users can select 'Get Direction to Ghat' to access routes to seven key ghats, including Dashashwamedh, Kila, Rasulabad, Naukaha, Maheva, Saraswati, and Gyan Ganga.

 

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Mela administration's official website and app during his visit to Prayagraj. Enhanced with signboards and digital navigation aids at major ghats and routes, along with integrated Google Maps, devotees are assured seamless access to their sacred sites.

The Yogi government is actively improving the aesthetics and amenities of Prayagraj's ghats and religious monuments. Major locations like Dashashwamedh and Kila Ghats are undergoing extensive improvements, with a focus on providing devotees with comprehensive insights into religious traditions. This iconic religious and cultural event in Prayagraj, recognized globally, is also listed as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO--a testament to the richness of Indian culture.

The leading institutions, including IIM, have conducted research to ensure the smooth organization of Maha Kumbh Mela. Based on the findings, strategic plans have been developed to manage crowds and enhance facilities for devotees within the Mela area.

The Mela Authority urges pilgrims to avoid crowding along the banks of Sangam and encourages bathing at other prominent ghats before moving onward. Designed with Prayagraj's ancient spiritual heritage in mind, the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025' app provides devotees with easy access to information on ghats, temples, and other religious sites. The App is aimed, specifically at enriching the pilgrimage experience, making the journey smoother and more meaningful for devotees visiting Prayagraj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

police, UP Police

UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be out soon, here's how to check

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Ensure swift, sensitive handling of public complaints: UP CM to officials

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

First Diwali after Ayodhya temple Pran Pratishtha is special: CM Adityanath

People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav

Ayodhya's first Deepotsav at Ram Temple set to break Guinness World Record

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Mahakumbh 2025 to be 'more divine, grand' than all previous Kumbhs: UP CM

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Kumbh Mela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon