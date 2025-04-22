Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Uphold principles vital for national resurgence: RSS chief to Sangh workers

Uphold principles vital for national resurgence: RSS chief to Sangh workers

Bhagwat, during UP visit, urged RSS workers to revive traditional Indian family values, calling them the bedrock of society and essential for national and cultural resurgence

Mohan Bhagwat said familial practices rooted in ancient Indian traditions, such as regular shared mealtimes, were pivotal in shaping the moral fabric of society (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aligarh
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat concluded his five-day visit to Aligarh with a call to Sangh workers to uphold and propagate principles critical for social harmony and national resurgence.

In his interaction with RSS functionaries from the Brij region of central Uttar Pradesh on the last day of his visit on Monday, Bhagwat stressed the urgent need to revive and reconstruct traditional Indian family values, which he described as the "bedrock of Indian society."  He said familial practices rooted in ancient Indian traditions, such as regular shared mealtimes, were pivotal in shaping the moral fabric of society.

A second key principle highlighted by Bhagwat was the promotion of Samrasta' -- a spirit of social harmony. He urged RSS pracharaks to actively work towards eliminating caste-based discrimination, calling it a divisive force that weakens the social fabric.

 

Bhagwat also praised Dr B R Ambedkar for his role in laying the foundation of a socially cohesive and equitable India.

The nation is indebted to Ambedkar for infusing a spirit of reform and justice in modern India, he said.

On economic matters, the RSS chief underscored the importance of reviving the spirit of Swadeshi', urging people to patronise domestically manufactured products rooted in indigenous traditions and skills.

He said the Swadeshi ethos not only strengthens the economy but also preserves cultural heritage.

Bhagwat called for greater attention to environmental conservation. He highlighted the need to protect India's natural heritage, including its wildlife and traditional systems of water management like village ponds and lakes, which he said were under threat due to modern lifestyles.

Bhagwat stressed the fostering of Civic Responsibility' and emphasised that every citizen has a duty to contribute to nation-building in their everyday conduct.

Civic sense must become a part of our national character, he said.

Bhagwat's visit to Aligarh came amid the Sangh's ongoing efforts to engage with grassroots workers across regions to reinforce its ideological focus and social initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

