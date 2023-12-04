In touch with state govt: PM Modi cautions as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned countrymen amid approaching 'Cyclone Michaung', saying that he was in constant touch with the governments of states on the eastern coast to coordinate relief and rescue efforts.

He also urged BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to join the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration.

"Amidst all this excitement and enthusiasm, the possibility of a cyclone is looming large and that is why, even in this moment of celebration, I would advise fellow countrymen to remain alert to Cyclone Michaung," PM Modi said while addressing a victory rally at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Sunday.

"The central government is continuously in touch with the state governments and is also providing them with all possible assistance. I would like to appeal to the BJP workers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and, especially Andhra Pradesh, to join in the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration," he added.

"These are the core values of a dedicated BJP leader. For us, our country is bigger than our party. Our countrymen are bigger than anyone else," PM Modi added.

"With everyone's efforts, we can achieve our vision. I have faith in our future generations. Our goal is one, our sadhana is one and our dream is also one. India will continue on the road to development and progress. I would like to congratulate and express my gratitude to all the voters who reposed their trust in us," PM Modi added.

He said he could not keep track of the election results as he was busy monitoring the cyclone situation on the country's eastern coast.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations to tackle Cyclone Michaung, officials said, adding that the former assured all help to the latter in dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone.

PM Modi also directed top officials to ensure that all help is extended to the state.

Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai received heavy rainfall as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin earlier.