Home / India News / US court orders Zoho's Sridhar Vembu to post $1.7 bn bond in divorce case

US court orders Zoho's Sridhar Vembu to post $1.7 bn bond in divorce case

A US court has ordered Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu to post a $1.7 billion bond in his divorce case and halted a restructuring to protect his ex-wife's asset rights

Sridhar Vembu

As per the 2025 Forbes list, Sridhar Vembu and his siblings have a net worth of $6 billion.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A California court has ordered Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu to furnish a $1.7 billion bond in his ongoing divorce case to safeguard the financial interests of his former wife, Pramila Srinivasan, according to a report by The News Minute.
 
The order, issued in January 2025 by the Superior Court of California in Alameda County, also appointed a receiver to oversee Zoho entities and halted a major corporate restructuring move. The court ruled that the steps were necessary to prevent potential prejudice to Srinivasan’s rights over marital assets.
 
"The record in this case demonstrates that petitioner (Sridhar) has acted without regard for respondent’s (Pramila’s) interests in community assets and without regard for the law, and that Zoho Corporation, T&V Holdings, Inc., Tony Thomas, ZCPL and related entities will act at Petitioner’s direction to further Petitioner’s interest and prejudice Respondent’s interests," the order said, as quoted by The News Minute.
 
 
The ruling followed an application filed by Srinivasan in November 2024, in which she claimed that Vembu dumped a chunk of his shares in Zoho without her knowledge. Vembu, however, denied that claim and said that he always held only 5 per cent in Zoho despite being its co-founder and serving as its chief executive officer (CEO) for a long time. According to the report, his siblings now control the majority shareholding (over 80 per cent). As per the 2025 Forbes list, Vembu and his siblings have a net worth of $6 billion.
 
Under California law, assets acquired during a marriage are treated as community property and are to be divided equally in the absence of a written agreement stating otherwise. Vembu and Srinivasan were married for nearly three decades and lived in the United States with their son before Vembu relocated to India in late 2019. Divorce proceedings began in 2021.
 
The court also questioned whether the stated stake accurately reflects his true ownership and described the absence of detailed financial disclosure as "extremely troubling".

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 5:48 PM IST

