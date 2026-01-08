Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Why Pak minister believes cash-strapped nation won't need IMF in 6 months

Why Pak minister believes cash-strapped nation won't need IMF in 6 months

Pakistan has depended on IMF loans for many years to manage its economy, repay debts and support foreign exchange reserves

Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder lightweight combat aircraft. Image credit: Eric Salard (Wikimedia Commons)

Pakistan has also held talks with Bangladesh on a possible sale of JF-17 jets. (Wikimedia Commons)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the country may not need loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within six months, as its defence industry is getting a large number of foreign orders and could change the country's economic situation, Reuters reported.
 
"Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the IMF in six months," Asif said, referring mainly to the demand for Pakistan-made fighter jets and defence systems.

Pakistan expanding defence exports

Pakistan has been ramping up efforts to strengthen its defence exports. According to the report, retired Air Marshal and defence analyst Aamir Masood said Pakistan is either in talks with or has finalised defence deals with six countries. These deals include JF-17 fighter jets, electronic systems and weapons for the aircraft. The JF-17 jets are jointly developed by Pakistan and China.
 
 
Reuters reported that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are also discussing a plan to convert about $2 billion in Saudi loans into a deal for JF-17 fighter jets. The two countries signed a mutual defence agreement last year.
 
Last month, Pakistan also signed a weapons deal worth over $4 billion with Libya’s eastern-based Libyan National Army, reportedly making it one of the country's biggest arms deals. It includes JF-17 fighter jets and training aircraft.

Also Read

music, brain

Can listening to music help your brain work better? Psychiatrist explains

Sharjeel Imam

'Umar Khalid not my guru, never spoke to him at JNU': Sharjeel Imam

US President Donald Trump

US to run Venezuela and extract oil for years, Trump tells New York Times

Iran

Iran crisis deepens as protests spread to over 100 cities; thousands held

cervical cancer screening

Why cervical cancer screening should be every woman's 2026 resolution

 
Pakistan has also held talks with Bangladesh on a possible sale of JF-17 jets, Reuters reported. Through these deals, Pakistan is trying to solidify its relations with nations in South Asia and the Middle East.

Long history of IMF dependence

Pakistan has depended on IMF loans for many years to manage its economy, repay debts and support foreign exchange reserves. The country is currently under a $7 billion IMF programme, which is its 24th deal with the Fund.
 
This programme followed a short-term $3 billion IMF loan in 2023 that helped Pakistan avoid defaulting on its payments. The country managed to secure IMF support after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries agreed to provide financial help and extend loan repayments.
 
The increasing dependence on defence deals also comes as Pakistan's economy is likely to grow at a slow pace. The IMF projects Pakistan's real gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 2.7 per cent in 2026.
 
The country's total outstanding purchases and loans stood at $6,590.33 million as of November 30, 2025.

More From This Section

farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur free-trade deal

French farmers drive tractors into Paris to protest EU free trade deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump discussing range of options to acquire Greenland: White House

Marco Rubio

Rubio plans to meet Danish officials next week on US interests in Greenland

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pak's national security: Asim Munir

oil, crude oil,

US unveils strategy on Venezuelan oil, triggering rush for access

Topics : Pakistan Defence Exports Defence plan defence purchase Saudi Arabia IMF loans BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseOPPO Reno 15 SeriesUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance