US, India forge stronger ties for open, secure Indo-Pacific future

Blinken also reiterated that they are looking forward to continuing their innovations in technology, clean energy, and space for a brighter future

India USA flags

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed India-US relations and their efforts to promote an open and secure Indo-Pacific region.
Blinken also reiterated that they are looking forward to continuing their innovations in technology, clean energy, and space for a brighter future.
Taking on X, US State Secretary Blinken stated, "In New Delhi I discussed with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi how the U.S. and India are working to promote an open and secure Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to continuing our innovations in technology, clean energy, and space for a brighter future."
Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were in India for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi.
PM Modi after meeting US Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday, said that the '2+2' format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
Calling the India-US partnership a "force" for the "global good", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mutually beneficial cooperation between New Delhi and Washington is underpinned by their shared belief in democracy, pluralism, and the rule of law.
Blinken and PM Modi reaffirmed the shared vision of India and the US for close partnership in the Indo-Pacific and on issues of global importance, the US State Department said in a statement.
India and the United States are promoting a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific by strengthening the partnership through QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) with Japan and Australia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the fifth 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue held in New Delhi.
Citing examples, Blinken added by saying, "For example, to combat illegal phishing, piracy, and drug trafficking. We're also coordinating humanitarian relief and disaster response efforts in the Indo-Pacific..."
The dialogue provides a platform for top-level discussions between the US and India, where the leaders of the US and India discuss critical bilateral and global matters, with special emphasis on developments unfolding in the Indo-Pacific region.

Topics : US India relations bilateral ties International Relations

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

