CM Khattar highlights schemes aimed at women at Faridabad's Dhanteras event

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended his best wishes on the occasion of Dhanteras at a function here on Friday, and highlighted the government's schemes aimed at empowering women.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Dhanteras Mahila Samman Samaroh organised at Surajkund, Faridabad, Khattar said that women play an indispensable role during festivals.

The chief minister said that the BJP-ruled central and state governments have implemented special schemes at the grassroots level to ensure widespread benefits for women over the last nine years.

At the same event, Union Minister of State for Power Krishna Pal highlighted that the empowerment of women has remained a top priority for the Narendra Modi and Manohar LaL Khattar government.

The minister said women's prosperity is tied to society's and the nation's prosperity.