Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train: Indian railways starts train from Mumbai today

Train journeys have forever been appreciated by everyone till date; it continues to be one of the most popular and fun modes of travel in the country. Every year, a few new trains are launched by the government to make travel more pleasant and comfortable for individuals and presently, another train is being launched by the Ministry of Railways in cooperation with IRCTC.

The name of the new train is Bharat Gaurav Traveler Train and it is departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on November 17, 2023; the tourist train is anticipated to cover locations up to Kanyakumari and targets at promoting 'Dekho Apna Desh' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiatives.

What is the schedule date and time of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train?

Beginning from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on November 17, the train will cover a few noticeable locations while exploring through different cities, including Solapur, Guntakal, Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Mumbai, Pune, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Kochuveli during its nine-days-long journey.

The train is scheduled to get back to CSMT, Mumbai, at 4.15 pm on November 25, subsequent to covering a round route.

What is the purpose of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train?

The railways is operating such trains with the point of displaying religious legacy and promoting the rich culture of the nation to domestic as well as foreign tourists. The train has the facilities of economy and deluxe comforts. This train additionally intends to promote the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiatives of the Indian government.

What all is included in the package of Bharat Gaurav?

Train meals, fare, stay and transport have all been involved under this IRCTC tour package. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), is an Indian public sector undertaking that facilitates ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the national passenger.

What are the boarding and deboarding stations of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train?

As per authorities, the train will end at a few stations during its circular journey, permitting travellers to board and deboard the train at different stations like Thane, Karjat, Kalyan, Renigunta (to Rameshwaram, Madurai via Melpakkam to Kudalnagar), Pune, Lonavala, Daund, Kurduwadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kanyakumari and Kochuveli.

What is the revenue of Southern Railway of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train?

As many as 50 Bharat Gaurav trains, covering different pilgrimage and tourist locations nationwide, have been effectively operated by the Southern Railway. Under the operations by the private firms using railways’ resources, these services covered noticeable locations like Delhi, Agra, Varanasi, Shirdi, and Goa.

These services created a revenue of Rs 34 crore. The progress of the train services motivated the Southern Railways to work more theme-based trains for tourists and pilgrims, utilizing the capability of the tourism area.