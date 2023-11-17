Sensex (-0.16%)
65879.37 -103.11
Nifty (0.03%)
19771.85 + 6.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.43%)
6486.40 + 27.65
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
41828.85 + 102.55
Nifty Bank (-1.04%)
43701.70 -459.85
Heatmap

'Celebrations in Pakistan' if other party wins MP polls: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that the prospect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning has left Pakistan disappointed

Narottam Mishra

Narottam Mishra

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narottam Mishra, on Friday, said pressing the Lotus button will "bring happiness to India". However, "celebrations in Pakistan" will ensue if any political party other than BJP wins the ongoing state Assembly election.

"In Madhya Pradesh, pressing the Lotus button is seen as a signal for the army to reinforce border security. The prospect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning has left Pakistan disappointed. The Kamal (Lotus) button is seen as a deterrent to terrorists, instilling fear in them," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Denouncing Mishra's remarks, the Congress party said that his claim has no fact or truth. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and party candidate Kamal Nath said, "Let Narottam Mishra himself win first and then talk about Pakistan."

He further said that the BJP is making such remarks because it is not left with anything. "They are saying such things out of frustration," he added.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh polls: 28.18% voter turnout till 11 am, says official

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded strict action against the BJP leader, saying, "It is an inciting statement. Strict action should be taken against him. He should be served notice immediately. This person has no right to contest the election."

Elections in Madhya Pradesh

A total of 27.62 per cent of electorates exercised their franchise till 11 am in Madhya Pradesh, a poll official said.

Prominent among those who voted early include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family, state Congress chief Kamal Nath along with his family, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, state BJP president VD Sharma, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, home minister Narottam Mishra, sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, who is contesting from Raghogarh, also cast his ballot along with his family members.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Madhya Pradesh election 2023 LIVE: 27.62% voters' turnout till 11 am

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

MP polls: Stone pelting at 2 polling booths in Dimani segment, 1 injured

Madhya Pradesh election 2023 LIVE: 27.62% voters' turnout till 11 am

BJP will win more than 150 seats in MP, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh polls: 28.18% voter turnout till 11 am, says official

MP, Chhattisgarh to go on polls today as BJP, Cong contend for power


Also Read: MP polls: Stone pelting at 2 polling booths in Dimani segment, 1 injured

Polling began at 7 am across all 230 constituencies and will continue till 6 pm in all the polling stations except those in Naxalite-affected areas of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts, where it will end at 3 pm.
Topics : Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Narottam Mishra Digvijaya Singh Election news State assembly polls Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon