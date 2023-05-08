close

Maharashtra logs 76 Covid-19 cases, one death; sharp fall in weekly tally

According to the bulletin, Mumbai city logged 28 cases and one death linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 11,62,373 and the toll to 19,768

Press Trust of India Mumbai
coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Maharashtra on Monday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, a drop from nearly 180 infections recorded the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,67,595, while one more patient succumbed to the viral disease, said the state health department.

With the single death -- recorded in Mumbai -- the state-wide toll rose to 1,48,538, said a health department bulletin. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 177 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection. According to the bulletin, 2,515 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count in the state to 8,70,50,247. The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 57 cases followed by 11 in the Pune circle, five in Kolhapur and one each in Akola, Latur and Kolhapur circles, it said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. According to the bulletin, Mumbai city logged 28 cases and one death linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 11,62,373 and the toll to 19,768. The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 80,17,530 after 176 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,628, said the department. Since January 1, 2023, as many as 108 COVID-19-linked deaths have been recorded in the state and 74.09 per cent of these have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age. Also, 85 per cent of the deceased had

comorbidities (having more than one illness at once), said the bulletin. The department said Maharashtra logged 1,527 cases between May 2 and May 8 as compared to 3,948 in the previous week (April 25-May 1), reflecting a sharp drop in detection of new patients and showing the latest spike in infections is petering out. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.81 per cent. At present, Omicron XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the state, said a health department official.

A total of 1,241 patients were found to be infected with this variant and it has caused 12 deaths so far, he said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,67,595; fresh cases: 76; death toll 1,48,538; recoveries 80,17,530 ; active cases: 1,628, total tests: 8,70,50,247.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus corona Maharashtra

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

