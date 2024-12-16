Business Standard
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM Dhami recalls sacrifices of war veterans on Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand CM Dhami recalls sacrifices of war veterans on Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16 to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Pushkar, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Indian Army, ex-servicemen as well as the country and the people of the state on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.

"This day displays the valour and honour of the Indian Army. Our brave soldiers always contribute with readiness to protect the country, which we are proud of," the CM said according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

"The supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers to protect the borders of the country will always be remembered," he added.

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16, to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

 

According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971.

"We are proud of the bravery of our soldiers and the whole country salutes their bravery," the CM said according to the statement.

More From This Section

Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE news: Sri Lanka prez meets Sitharaman, Jaishankar, others during his three-day visit to India

Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73, fused music to make magic

PremiumKEJRIWAL

Assembly elections 2025: Two-pronged litmus test for AAP's 'Delhi model'

PremiumTejasvi

Parties take yatra route in Bihar as politicians gear up for Assembly polls

Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain in San Francisco ICU with heart problems

India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At-Home' reception at Army House in the national capital, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present for the occasion.

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami,Pushkar Singh,Pushkar

CM Dhami meets MPs as BJP prepares for upcoming Municipal polls in U'khand

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be completed within three months: Gadkari

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Uttarakhand's mining revenue doubles to Rs 650 crore in FY 2024-25

Narendra Modi, modi

Ayurveda has potential to strengthen healthcare systems globally: PM Modi

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

25% discount on GMVN hotels for tourists in winter season, says CM Dhami

Topics : Uttarakhand India-Pakistan conflict Bangladesh Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon