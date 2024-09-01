Business Standard
Uttarakhand CM inaugurates projects in Champawat, interacts with locals

He also met with a large number of local residents, listened to their concerns, and instructed officials to take prompt action for the quick resolution of their issues

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Dhami further stressed the importance of understanding and listening to the experiences of senior citizens to stay connected to our roots (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised at the CM's Camp Office in Champawat, where he interacted with senior citizens and the general public on Saturday.
During the programme, Dhami inaugurated the construction of an auditorium and a guard room on the first floor of the Inspector Bhawan, under the Public Works Department.
He also met with a large number of local residents, listened to their concerns, and instructed officials to take prompt action for the quick resolution of their issues.
"The officers will ensure that the public does not have to wander unnecessarily with their problems. Serving the public is our foremost duty. 'Simplification, solution, and settlement' is the fundamental mantra of the state government, and it should be experienced by everyone," he said.
CM Dhami emphasized the importance of leveraging the experiences of senior citizens to strengthen the social fabric.
"The vision of an ideal district can only be realized when we incorporate the wisdom of our seniors. They hold a wealth of life experiences, having faced various situations. Their unique ability to find solutions to problems can inspire the younger generation," he added.

Dhami further stressed the importance of understanding and listening to the experiences of senior citizens to stay connected to our roots.
"The development of the state and ensuring the benefits of schemes reach every section, even to the last village, is a priority of the government. Continuous efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand and Champawat an ideal district," he said.
In conclusion, Dhami highlighted that many government services are now being provided online, with welfare policies and schemes across all departments being digitized.
"Because of this, people no longer need to visit government offices frequently. They are now receiving the benefits of government schemes and programmes directly at home. Our aim is to ensure that even those at the farthest reaches of the state benefit from the government's public welfare schemes," he said.
Dhami reiterated that the government and administration take the concerns of the common people very seriously, and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the state government has been working continuously to advance Uttarakhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

