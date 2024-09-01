We feel proud of every player, no matter which state: UP CM Adityanath

He expected that the officials of Hockey India prepare the best hockey team for the country in accordance with global standards, according to the statement (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday he feels proud of every Hockey player no matter which state he is from, noting that every athlete is first an Indian and a representative of the whole country. According to an official statement, the chief minister interacted with the officials of Hockey India at his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg on the eve of the 14th Hockey India Congress. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Welcoming the officials of Hockey India, the chief minister said that it was very important for the 14th Hockey India Congress to be held in Uttar Pradesh.

"We feel proud of every player, no matter which state he is from. The player is first of all an Indian and he represents the whole country," he said.

He expected that the officials of Hockey India prepare the best hockey team for the country in accordance with global standards, according to the statement.

"The best facilities should be provided to the players. We have to create a sense of belongingness in the minds of the players," he said.

Adityanath said that the state government is ready to support the Hockey India in the campaign to encourage players.

The Hockey India should work with the state's sports department on the possibilities of building hockey stadiums in various districts, he said.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister said, "Hockey is the national game of India. Therefore, every Indian has an affinity towards hockey and a sense of respect for hockey players and people associated with Hockey India."



Uttar Pradesh has been the most fertile land for the Indian hockey team. Hockey wizard Major Dhyanchand was born in Uttar Pradesh, he recalled.

The chief minister also presented ODOP (One District-One Product) to the officials of Hockey India.