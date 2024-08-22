Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Supplementary Budget of over Rs 5,000 cr tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

Supplementary Budget of over Rs 5,000 cr tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

The size of the supplementary budget is Rs 5,013.05 crore, which includes a revenue expenditure of Rs 3,756.89 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 1,256.16 crore

Pushkar Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

A provision of Rs 718.40 crore has been made in the budget for the State Disaster Response Force. | Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India Gairsain
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first supplementary budget of Rs 5,013.05 crore for the ongoing fiscal was tabled on Thursday in the Uttarakhand Assembly here, making substantial provisions for public welfare projects.
"Our government is dedicated to public welfare. In the main annual budget, we brought several important projects. In this supplementary budget also, we have made significant provisions for public welfare projects, state finance minister Premchand Aggrawal said while presenting it in the house on the second day of its ongoing monsoon session.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The size of the supplementary budget is Rs 5,013.05 crore, which includes a revenue expenditure of Rs 3,756.89 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 1,256.16 crore.
It makes a provision of Rs 1,804.82 crore for resource-related projects, out of which Rs 1,531.65 crore are meant for centrally aided and Rs 273.17 crore for externally aided projects, he said.
A provision of Rs 718.40 crore has been made in the budget for the State Disaster Response Force, he noted.
Rs 697 crore has been allocated for Samagra Shiksha, Rs 225 crore for the Information department and Rs 192 crore for strengthening infrastructure under the Urban Development department.

More From This Section

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Parliament panel on Waqf meets, Oppn MPs oppose proposed amendments

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

LIVE news: Zomato to shut down Legends with immediate effect, says CEO

Supreme court

SC flags delays in police investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

India, US explore technical exchange to upgrade grid transmission

self-help group (SHG), Chhattisgarh

Modi to distribute certificates to 1.1 mn 'Lakhpati Didis'; most from Bihar

It makes a total provision of Rs 748.81 crore for large constructions in the state, which includes Rs 120 crore for ring-fencing as per NGT guidelines, Rs 50 crore for the development of Tehri Lake and Rs 45.92 crore for the empowerment of local bodies.
Reports and accounts of various departments were also laid in the House on the second day of the monsoon session, including the Performance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Integrated Financial Management System for 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumBahi khata, Budget

Budget's inclusive urban development plan could not have been more timely

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Will stop 'bahu, behan' yojana if dues not paid: SC pulls up Maha govt

PremiumTelangana financial budget

Purvodaya for eastern revival

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC highlights: Deposit-credit divergence could lead to liquidity management issue, says Das

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

After 'derailment min' jibe, Vaishnaw says focus is on railways, not reels

Topics : Budget Uttarakhand Assembly Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon