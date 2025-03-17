Monday, March 17, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttarakhand finance minister resigns in tears amid public outrage

Uttarakhand finance minister resigns in tears amid public outrage

Uttarakhand's finance and parliamentary affairs minister Premchand Aggarwal's remark, perceived as disrespectful to hill residents, led to widespread protests

Uttarakhand’s former finance and parliamentary affairs minister, Premchand Aggarwal

Uttarakhand's former finance and parliamentary affairs minister, Premchand Aggarwal (Photo: X | @MLAPremAggarwal)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand’s finance and parliamentary affairs minister, Premchand Aggarwal, resigned on Sunday after facing severe backlash over his controversial remarks perceived as disrespectful to the state's hill residents.  Aggarwal announced his resignation during a press conference, expressing regret for his comments and reflecting on his contributions to the state’s formation and development.  “As an ‘andolankari’ (agitator), it has come to a point where I have to prove what I have done for the state. When six agitators were killed in Mussoorie, I reached the spot on a motorcycle. A journalist told me to leave, but I asked him how I could leave when my six companions had become martyrs,” Aggarwal said, overwhelmed with emotions. 
 
 
He later submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, according to an official statement.
 
Controversy over comment
During the state’s budget session on February 21, Aggarwal responded angrily to a comment from Congress MLA Madan Bisht, stating that he had not fought for Uttarakhand’s statehood only to witness a divide between ‘pahadi’ and ‘desi’. He questioned whether Uttarakhand was created solely for hill residents.

“Is this why we sacrificed? Is Uttarakhand just for people in the hills? And, who is in the hills? Some came from Madhya Pradesh while a few others from Rajasthan. You are dividing people into Kumaon, Garhwal, pahari and desi. Will you object only because I am Aggarwal?” the finance minister had said.
 
Additionally, Aggarwal used an explicit language during his exchange with opposition MLAs, sparking widespread outrage, with many accusing him of undermining the state’s identity and neglecting the aspirations of those living in the hilly regions.
 
The minister had expressed regret over his remark. The BJP’s state leadership also summoned him, advising him to exercise restraint.
 
“I never intended to hurt the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand. If my words have caused distress, I deeply regret it,” Aggarwal said during his resignation speech.
 
Talking to Business Standard, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) state secretary Indresh Maikhuri said, “Had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership felt even the slightest remorse over the use of unparliamentary language by the parliamentary affairs minister inside the assembly, immediate action would have been taken against the minister. However, the unnecessary prolonging of the issue for over half a month clearly indicates that if there had been no public pressure, the BJP would have had no objection to its minister’s inappropriate behaviour.”  Following Aggarwal’s resignation, the state government has yet to announce his successor.

Topics : Uttarakhand Finance minister identity politics

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

