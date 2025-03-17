Monday, March 17, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HC sends notices to Centre, 4 states for 'illegal' use of woman's picture

HC sends notices to Centre, 4 states for 'illegal' use of woman's picture

The photo has been used unauthorisedly by the state governments of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha and the Union Ministry of Rural Development

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prima facie, it appears to be a commercial exploitation of the petitioner's photograph: HC (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has deprecated the "commercial exploitation" and illegal use of a woman's photograph without her consent in government advertisements and issued notices to the Centre and four state governments.

The woman, Namrata Ankush Kawale, in her plea said her picture taken by a photographer, an acquaintance, was uploaded on the website 'Shutterstock.com' without her consent and knowledge.

The photo has since then been used unauthorisedly by the state governments of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha and the Union Ministry of Rural Development and some private entities on their websites, hoardings and other advertisements, she alleged.

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait Sethna, in its order on March 10, said the issues raised in the plea were "quite serious, considering the contemporary times of an electronic era and social media".

 

"Prima facie, it appears to be a commercial exploitation of the petitioner's photograph," the HC said.

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani

Gautam Adani, brother Rajesh get court relief in Rs 388 cr cheating case

Jairam Ramesh

'GSTitis' hits donuts: Jairam Ramesh slams GST amid misclassification row

Kailash Kher

HC quashes complaint against Kailash Kher for hurting religious feelings

Supreme Court, SC

SC judge expresses displeasure over 'illegal banner culture' in Maharashtra

Burger king

SC stays Bombay HC order, allows Pune eatery to use 'Burger King' name

The bench issued notice to Shutterstock, a US based company that hosts a website with royalty-free stock photographs, and various state governments, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha.

The notice was also issued to the Telangana Congress, the Union Ministry of Rural Development and a private entity, Total Dental Care Pvt Ltd, which had used the petitioner's photograph.

It sought affidavits from all the respondents and posted the matter for further hearing on March 24.

The high court said the present case brings to fore a serious issue about unauthorised use of the woman's photograph by various political parties and state governments in advertising their schemes.

The woman in her plea said that Tukaram Karve, a photographer from her village, had taken her picture and uploaded the same without her consent on Shutterstock website.

The state governments of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka, the Union Ministry of Rural Development and some private entities have used her photograph from the website without her consent for their advertisements and hoardings, she claimed.

The woman further said such illegal use of her photograph by the government was a breach of her fundamental rights.

She sought a direction to the respondents to be permanently restrained from using her photograph on their websites, social media platforms, advertisements and promotions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon

PM Modi flags 'anti-India activities' in joint presser with New Zealand PM

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC permits Auroville development project, says right to development important

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Discussion on Manipur disallowed

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu police detains BJP's Soundararajan over TASMAC scam protest

road construction, highway construction

Govt proposes returning unused National Highway land to owners after 5 yrs

Topics : Bombay High Court Bombay HC photos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon