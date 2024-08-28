Karnataka Cong lawmakers may petition Prez against Guv's prosecution of CM

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated on Wednesday that a delegation of ruling Congress legislators may meet President Droupadi Murmu to complain against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over his action of giving sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. He said a tentative plan has been made in this regard and a call is likely to be taken on the move after considering developments in the court. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Governor on August 16 granted sanction to open an investigation against the Chief Minister and to prosecute him in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory plots to his wife B M Parvathi by the MUDA.

The Chief Minister challenged the legality of the Governor's order in the High Court, which on August 19 deferred its proceedings to August 29 and asked a trial court to postpone till its consideration of private complaints till then.

"We have held discussions and have made certain decisions regarding the Governor's conduct. Our state President D K Shivakumar has informed that protests will be held from the party across the state; after that or simultaneously all the legislators and parliamentarians will try to submit a memorandum to the Governor," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a tentative plan has been discussed regarding all the legislators meeting the President, taking into consideration the "developments and decisions" in the court.

"On August 31, Raj Bhavan chalo has been planned...we want to exhaust the option of meeting the Governor and submitting a memorandum to the Governor," he added.

Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, on Tuesday said that Congress legislators and MPs will take out foot march to Raj Bhavan on August 31, to submit a memorandum to the Governor, asking him to act on pending requests seeking sanction for prosecution, including against JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Regarding the eleven Bills that were sent back by the Governor, the Minister said: "Let's see, the legal team is examining. We will first clarify to him regarding the clarifications sought and send it back to him. In case he is still not convinced, we will have to go to the President."



On BJP reportedly planning a national level protest against the MUDA 'scam' and demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation, Parameshwara said in case the opposition party went ahead with it, the Congress will counter it in a similar fashion.

"Whether it should be done at the party level or by including INDI Alliance partners, the party high command will decide. In case the BJP takes the protests at the national level we will also counter it at the national level," he said.

On the Chief Minister's petition coming up for hearing in the High Court on Thursday, Parameshwara said there is hope that the HC will not consider the argument in favour of the Governor's decision.

"There should be material about Siddaramaiah's involvement. If they (materials) are there, they can be taken into cognisance. When there are no materials like -- his signature, his order, involvement and name...even in the registration his name is not there. When such is the case, the court will look into all these things and will decide on it," he said.

Responding to a question on whether there have been any discussions by the high command regarding the next course of action, in case the developments in the court on August 29 go against Siddaramaiah, the Minister said: "What developments will happen cannot be speculated, once things happen let's discuss, this is what they have told."



Asked about speculations that he may become CM (in the event of Siddaramaiah quitting), Parameshwara, who held a prolonged discussion with Congress leadership -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi -- during the recent Delhi visit, said that question doesn't arise at all, and the issue has never come up for discussion.

" (My) seniority may be there.....it is true that Rahul Gandhi spoke to me separately, but what was discussed cannot be speculated. I'm a disciplined soldier of the party and have fulfilled the responsibility given to me from time to time. He (Rahul) spoke to me regarding party things, other than that nothing was discussed," he added.

To a question on BJP petitioning the Governor seeking the dismissal of Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged allotment of a land to a trust run by his family including his father and Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, Parameshwara said: "let the Governor examine it, and if there is anything illegal, let him take necessary action. He is free to do it."



Ruling out any influence by the Kharges in the allotment of land, he said any one can seek for a land as per the conditions and the norms laid down. "Land can be purchased at the prescribed rate and not at a lower rate."



Noting that allegations are made during the tenure of every government, the Minister, replying to a question, said when baseless allegations are made, they have to be countered and proved as baseless. "We are in that process.