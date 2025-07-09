Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bharat Bandh today: What's open and what's closed across India today?

Bharat Bandh today: What's open and what's closed across India today?

Bharat Bandh on July 9 called by trade unions, farmers over 'anti-worker' policies; protest targets new labour codes, job losses, privatisation, and rising inflation

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

More than 250 million workers are expected to take part in the strike. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' has been called for Wednesday (July 9), by a joint platform of trade unions and farmers’ organisations. The protest aims to oppose what they describe as the government’s “pro-corporate and anti-worker” policies. Sectors such as banking, transportation, electricity and others are expected to be affected.
 

Bharat Bandh: What will remain open?

 
Schools and colleges: Educational institutions are expected to remain open. No central or state authority has issued a closure notice. Unless instructed otherwise by local administrations, schools and colleges will function as usual.
 
Railway services: The railways are not officially part of the strike. While train services are expected to run, there could be minor disruptions due to demonstrations near tracks or stations. In areas with strong union backing, there may be delays or increased security.
 
 
  Essential services: Key services like hospitals, emergency medical care, pharmacies, and utilities including electricity and water supply are expected to function without disruption.
 
Shops and local markets: While most retail outlets and local vendors are likely to remain open, business activity may be slower due to reduced public movement and limited transport availability in areas observing the bandh.

Also Read

Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Railway tracks blocked in Bihar, Odisha

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Bharat Bandh: Will schools, banks and other services be affected on July 9?

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 250 million workers to join nationwide strike

BRICS Summit, BRICS

Brics isn't anti-American, but Donald Trump's threats could make it so

Logistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies' business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,

Delhivery rises 2% as MOFSL initiates coverage with 'Buy'; 18% upside eyed

 

Bharat Bandh: Sectors likely to be affected

 
Banks and insurance services: Banking operations could be affected. The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated with the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), confirmed participation in the strike.
 
“More than 250 million workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country,” news agency PTI quoted Amarjeet Kaur from the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) as saying.
 
The insurance sector workers are also expected to join the strike, causing potential delays in services even though no formal holiday has been declared.
 
Electricity supply: India’s power sector may be disrupted due to the general strike. Over 2.7 million power sector workers are expected to join the strike. This could result in outages or service interruptions, especially in regions where trade unions are strong.
 
Factories, coal mines, postal services: Operations in factories, coal mines, and postal services may be affected. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from the Hind Mazdoor Sabha told news agency PTI that state transport services will also face disruptions.
 
Public transport and road travel: Commuters in several cities might face delays in public transport, including buses, taxis, and app-based cabs. Demonstrations, road blockades, and protest marches could lead to traffic jams and diversions, especially during peak hours.
 
Kerala transport: In Kerala, the situation remains unclear. While state Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC buses will run as usual, trade union leaders told PTI that a strike notice had already been given. This could lead to partial disruptions in bus services.
 
Post offices and public transport: Disruptions are expected in postal services and government-operated transport. Staff from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), state transport departments, and other public sector units are expected to join the bandh, impacting regular operations.
 

Bharat Bandh on July 9: Why the strike?

 
The strike is based on a 17-point list of demands that unions submitted to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. They allege that the government ignored their concerns and has not held the annual labour conference for the last 10 years.
 
The protesting unions claim the four new labour codes weaken union powers, undermine collective bargaining rights, and extend work hours — moves they say favour corporations under the guise of improving the ease of doing business.
 

Key demands from unions

 
-Fill vacant government posts and create new jobs
-Raise wages and increase work days under MGNREGA
-Implement a similar scheme for urban workers
-Stop privatisation of public sector enterprises
-End use of contractual and casual labour
-Scrap the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, which they argue benefits only employers
 
The unions also accuse the government of policies that increase inflation, suppress wages, and reduce public spending on health, education, and basic services.

More From This Section

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Farmers advancing towards mobile-based crop monitoring: Dharmendra Pradhan

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heavy rain batters north India

extended range anti-submarine rocket system

India tests extended range anti-submarine rocket system to boost navy power

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

7th batch of devotees depart for Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam's base camp

dharavi slum

Maharashtra govt tables bill to amend slum act, enable SRA to recover dues

Topics : Bharat Bandh Workers strike Strike BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon